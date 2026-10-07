Cebuano radio legend Nanding Celeste dies at 87

ONCE a broadcaster, always a broadcaster. This phrase is frequently heard from the new generation of broadcasters in Cebu, perfectly mirroring the life of Cebuano radio legend and former Cebu vice governor Fernando “Nanding” Celeste.

His family confirmed that he died at the age of 87 on Tuesday night, Oct. 6, 2026.

Celeste, better known for his substantial contributions to the broadcasting industry, also extended his public service to politics.

Radio prominence

His popularity began as a radio personality starring in iconic radio dramas like “Diego Salvador” and “Maria Flordeluna,” playing the leading man opposite Alma Bonita. The latter program was eventually adapted into a 1970s television series starring Janice de Belen.

Celeste’s name gained further prominence through the public service program “Operation Tabang,” where his persona “Andoy Pordoy” became a household name on dyCB-NBC. This program allowed him to deliver assistance directly to the people, deeply endearing him to the public.

Enduring voice

Aside from his time at dyCB, he worked at dyRF and dyHP for 14 years before joining dyXR Aksyon Radyo Cebu. Despite health struggles caused by a stroke, he continued broadcasting on the program “Pangutana” on Sonshine Radio from his home studio.

In February 2020, he shared his life experiences in the Superbalita Cebu column Super Ka, recalling how he used his talents to make a living starting at the age of 19.

“There was an amateur hour on dyRC where they just built a stage at Patria de Cebu; it was still a grassy field back then... I sang ‘Lady of Spain.’ When I won, the prize was quite pitiful. It was a ream of Roy cigarettes and a case of Barley chocolate. That was when the late Dodong del Mar let me try out for radio dramas,” Celeste said.

“...They liked it. I became a regular,” he added.

Political career

His influence on the masses extended beyond radio and into politics. He won a seat on the Provincial Board, serving from 1989 to 1998, and later became vice governor of Cebu in 1998.

Celeste’s family has yet to release a formal statement regarding his cause of death, but his remains are scheduled for cremation on Thursday, Oct. 8. Among those who extended their condolences were the Cebu Provincial Government, his broadcast colleagues, and various political allies.

Final gratitude

During the latter part of his 2020 interview, Celeste expressed gratitude for his life and for spending his final years serving the public.

“I just thank the Lord that He extended my life. I am already in the pre-departure area. I won’t stop broadcasting as long as I can. This is what I love,” he said.

Colleagues at Superbalita Cebu, his fans, acquaintances, and listeners are now praying for Celeste’s eternal rest. / ANV