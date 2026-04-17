Cebuano social entrepreneur joins WEF Young Global Leaders

YOUNG Cebuano social entrepreneur Carlo Delantar has been selected as the country’s sole representative to the World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders (YGL) Class of 2026, joining a cohort of 118 emerging leaders from 55 countries.

In his Facebook post, Delantar said the latest YGL class was unveiled at a time when global leadership is being tested by rapid technological change, economic uncertainty, and shifting expectations of institutions. The program cited the cohort’s ability to combine innovation with public purpose, highlighting a new generation of leaders redefining how impact is delivered across sectors.

Established in 2004, the YGL community has produced prominent figures in politics, business, and civil society, including Jacinda Ardern, Amal Clooney, Esther Duflo, Lewis Pugh, and Emmanuel Macron.

Filipino alumni of the program include Senator Bam Aquino, Karen Davila, Cherrie Atilano, Paul Rivera, and Ann Dumaliang.

Delantar cited a decade of work spanning humanitarian and investment initiatives, including efforts to expand access to clean water for more than two million Filipinos through Waves For Water Philippines, and supporting startup development across 17 Asian markets through Gobi Partners.

He said the recognition underscores a commitment to building institutions and advancing solutions to complex governance challenges, noting that many of today’s most pressing issues require long-term discipline and collaboration.

The YGL program connects members to a global network of more than 1,400 leaders working across industries, providing a platform for collaboration on global and regional challenges. / KOC