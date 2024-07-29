Cebuano students shine at Harvard Crimson Global Essay Competition

“There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you,” wrote American memoirist and poet Maya Angelou; a nod to those who bear the weight of storytelling. For Alyssa Mae D. Ibones and Dominic L. Carpio, it’s a weight that they’re willing to carry for the rest of their lives.

Both talented writers in their own right, Alyssa and Dominic’s writing prowess didn’t go unnoticed as they both got international recognition for winning first place in the prestigious Harvard Crimson Global Essay Competition. Dominic was hailed the winner in 2023 and Alyssa bagged the coveted award in 2024.

Alyssa and Dominic bagged first place in the creative and journalistic category, respectively; competing against thousands of young participants from around the world ages 13 to 18.

In an interview, both shared how they were so new to this kind of achievement that it has been widely celebrated including their school, Ateneo De Cebu.

“It’s an awkward feeling, to have your face outside the school. It’s not something that I’m used to,” Alyssa shared.

“It was completely unexpected because, come to think of it, it was my first win that ever happened. It was a completely new process for me,” Dominic said.

Both are the only two Filipinos to ever top the prestigious accolade. The championship also included a cash prize, an internship at Harvard Crimson in Massachusetts and a Letter of Recommendation.

In their essays, both writers went in-depth in their pieces, exploring various themes. In the journalistic category, Dominic’s piece titled “Blinding Spectacles” narrated the controversial Chiong murder case in the late ‘90s and recounted the media frenzy surrounding it, in line with the given prompt of the category which was, “Modern journalists primarily chase clicks, scandals, bad news and public take-downs. What impact does this have on our society?”

Dominic shared the process of his research which led him to deviate from the initial topic. He chose to write about the infamous case where several suspects were accused of the deaths of Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong. Francisco Juan Larranaga, also known as “Paco,” was convicted for the murder, despite doubts from the public and the strange circumstances surrounding the case.

He said, “When I reviewed the journalistic prompt, ‘How does the media sensationalize and affect society,’ one of the people that I really looked up to was Maria Ressa and how she fought against sensationalism and disinformation. When I was thinking of a story where sensationalism is really evident, that case came up. It was a case that I heard about in sixth grade and I knew it by heart. So I did the story and wrote it an hour before the deadline while watching the documentary called “Give Up Tomorrow.” I also looked at internet archives of the Inquirer and SunStar Cebu about the case.”

In his piece, Dominic not only showcased his talent and skill on journalistic writing but has succinctly narrowed down the turbulent details surrounding the case, thus, effectively highlighting society’s collective need for sensationalism and how it is largely perpetuated by the media.

On the creative side, Alyssa’s winning piece titled “In the Claws of Light” narrated a deeply personal account about her mother’s passing and the life-threatening experience that her father endured. Lyrically recounting these profoundly impactful experiences, Alyssa shared how the given prompt in the creative category allowed her to passionately write about something that she felt closest to her heart.

She shared, “Before the prompts came out, I wanted to do either journalistic and creative but when I looked through the prompts, the only one that caught my attention — and I felt that I could write passionately about — was the question in the creative category which was “How does your personal history shape you?’”

In her piece, Alyssa was able to touch on the harrowing experiences that she endured while still finding the gentleness and warmth of the home where it took place.

However, despite their wins, Alyssa and Dominic were weary of the attention that they were getting due to how sensitive and personal their essays were.

Alyssa said, “I wrote about a very intimate and personal experience in my life. The thing is, I have so many qualms about sharing that essay online and with my family. It was so vulnerable.”

Dominic’s reservations about his win largely stemmed out of safety. “My parents were scared about the article. I mean, they were excited about it but we’re all scared including myself because I was writing about a very controversial case.”

Bravely taking on these sensitive subjects, Alyssa and Dominic convey a beautiful and strong message of love for one’s home. How they gave a part of themselves into their pieces is an act of resilience and empathy that people of all ages could learn from.

Upon being asked on how they’d encourage others to opt for a path in the arts, they both emphasized the virtue of honesty, vulnerability and making the brave choice of always portraying the truth amid the pressure of being silenced.

Dominic stated, “What I can say to other people is that, wherever and whenever possible, be loyal to your story, to our collective story and to the stories of others. Silence is something I find deeply unsettling. It’s an injustice that people should not suffer. If you have a story, do not be afraid to write it, especially when the truth is on your side.”

Alyssa added, “Do not be afraid to be passionate. Don’t be afraid to let your vigor overwhelm your writing because what I loved about the authors that I like to read, like Richard Syken, Sylvia Plath, these authors are so in touch with their emotions and they’re not afraid to let it be known. I really like it when I sense a great amount of vulnerability from an author. They’re not afraid to let their emotions run free and that is the most courageous thing that you could do — bare yourself to the world.”