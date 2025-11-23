Cebuano Studies Center celebrates 50 years with national roundtable

THE Cebuano Studies Center (CSC) of the University of San Carlos (USC) will mark its 50th anniversary with a national roundtable that will gather leaders of local studies centers from across the country on Nov. 26-27, 2025, at the USC Talamban campus in Cebu City.

The two-day event, titled “Revisiting Local Studies: A Roundtable on History, Networks and Futures,” will focus on the state of local studies in the Philippines, including the challenges of digital preservation, regional collaboration and sustaining research programs with limited resources.

Founded in 1975, the CSC is regarded as the country’s pioneering local studies center and has served as a repository of Cebuano literature, history, and cultural heritage.

In a statement, organizers said the anniversary gathering aims to strengthen networks among institutions handling regional archives and cultural research.

Notable speakers

USC president Fr. Francisco Antonio Estepa will open the event, while National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairman Dr. Regalado Trota José Jr. will serve as guest of honor. National Artist for Literature and CSC founding director Dr. Resil Mojares is expected to deliver the keynote address on the development of local studies in the Philippines.

On the second day, Dr. Patricio Abinales of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa will deliver a lecture situating Philippine local studies within broader regional and global contexts.

Discussions will focus on archival preservation, digitization, community engagement and collaboration among regional institutions. Representatives from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will present institutional models and strategies to broaden access to cultural materials and sustain research programs.

CSC director Dr. Hope Sabanpan-Yu will provide updates on the center’s archival initiatives, publications and partnerships aimed at expanding the reach of Cebuano cultural materials.

One of the event’s main goals is to develop a national directory of local studies centers and lay the groundwork for a coordinated national network to support future research and cultural preservation efforts. / KAL