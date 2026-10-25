Cebuano talent shines at the 11th PPop Music Awards

1. BELAMOUR gets its spotlight moment

The name says it all. Cebuano girl group BELAMOUR received the PPOP Spotlight Award, marking a milestone for the independent act as it continues to find its place in the Philippine pop scene.

Rooted in Cebuana pride, confidence and women’s empowerment, the group brings its own perspective to a genre often associated with acts based in the capital. The recognition gives its growing journey another moment in the spotlight.

2. LEEYAN’s pre-debut song takes home a win

Before his P-pop debut, LEEYAN had already put a piece of his musical identity out into the world. His single “CHASE THE SKY,” released on Jan. 31, 2026, won Regional Song of the Year at the awards.

The track centers on the courage to keep pursuing a dream despite uncertainty. Its recognition makes the song’s place in LEEYAN’s journey all the more significant: a release that introduced him as an artist who has now earned recognition on a national stage.

3. A Bisdak story with a wider audience in mind

Born in Bohol and based in Cebu, LEEYAN carries his Visayan roots into his ambitions as an independent artist.

His music moves across English, Filipino and Cebuano, allowing him to explore different ways of expressing himself while staying connected to where he comes from. For LEEYAN, building a career in P-pop also means creating more room for Cebuano music and the artists behind it.

4. Sinulog energy meets P-pop

BELAMOUR and LEEYAN offered their take through “CEBU TO THE SCENE,” a collaborative performance inspired by the province’s history, heritage and festival traditions.

The production combined Spanish-inspired musical elements with Sinulog-inspired choreography, bringing local references into a contemporary performance format.

Rather than leaving Cebu’s identity at the door, the collaboration made it part of the show, placing Visayan culture before an audience at one of the country’s best-known entertainment venues.

5. The Visayas gets its own verse

Their appearance at the 11th PPOP Music Awards was a milestone for both acts, but it also brought attention to the independent music communities building their careers beyond Metro Manila.

For Cebuano artists working toward bigger audiences, the journey from local stages to national recognition is still unfolding. BELAMOUR and LEEYAN added their own chapter to that story, bringing their music and a piece of home along with them.

From Cebu to the scene, the Visayas has something to say. And hopefully, as the local P-pop scene continues to grow, Cebuano artists will soon find themselves recognized not only in regional categories but also among the major awards celebrating Filipino pop music. S