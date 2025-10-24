Cebuano tattoo artist conquers Everest after 10-day Himalayan trek

A CEBUANO tattoo artist has recently completed a challenging trek from Lukla to Everest Base Camp in Nepal, one of the world’s most demanding expeditions known for its high altitude and strenuous terrain.
Wendell Denglauso, a professional tattoo artist, told SunStar Cebu that his expedition took place from September 30 to October 10, 2025.
He began his journey on September 30 and reached Everest Base Camp (5,364 meters or 17,598 feet above sea level) on October 7.
Denglauso completed the entire 130-kilometer trek on October 10, marking the successful end of his 10-day Himalayan adventure.
The Municipality of Cordova also lauded Denglauso for his achievement. He is currently a resident of Barangay Bangbang, Cordova.
Born in Dumanjug, Cebu, the tattoo artist said he was accompanied by two other Cebuanos during the journey.
Everest Base Camp is a world-renowned trekking destination located at an altitude of approximately 5,364 meters (17,598 feet) on the southern side of Mount Everest. It serves as the main staging point for climbers aiming to reach the mountain’s summit. (DPC)