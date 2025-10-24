Cebuano tattoo artist conquers Everest after 10-day Himalayan trek

A CEBUANO tattoo artist has recently completed a challenging trek from Lukla to Everest Base Camp in Nepal, one of the world’s most demanding expeditions known for its high altitude and strenuous terrain.

Wendell Denglauso, a professional tattoo artist, told SunStar Cebu that his expedition took place from September 30 to October 10, 2025.

He began his journey on September 30 and reached Everest Base Camp (5,364 meters or 17,598 feet above sea level) on October 7.