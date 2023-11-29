Cebuano writers shine at the Palanca Awards 2023

In a celebration of literary excellence, the Carlos Palanca Memorial Award for Literature honored four talented Cebuano writers on Nov. 27, 2023. The esteemed awardees include Gen Mijares-Sy, CD Borden, John Danté and Kate Torralba. They were recognized for their outstanding contributions to Filipino literature.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion. This marked my inaugural venture into Cebuano fiction, having primarily focused on poetry. Submitting an entry to the Palanca Awards for the first time, I initially doubted my chances, especially when I noticed others sharing their Palanca invitation letters. To my surprise, my letter arrived late, well past midnight. As I checked my phone, an email brought the unexpected news: ‘Congratulations on winning first place in the short story category for the Regional Languages division.’” Gen Mijares-Sy, a Cebuano awardee and a first-timer, proudly shared.

“Lenteng Pilokilay” Gen’s short story that won first place in the short story category for the Regional Languages division.

“My short story entry, ‘Lenteng Pilokilay,’ is derived from a surrealist Cebuano poem written by Dr. Mel Allego, a mentor and founding member of Bathalad Sugbu, a group of Bisaya literary writers,” Gen explained, “Dr. Allego was fond of wordplay and he wrote a poem that was centered around photography; ‘Lenteng Pilokilay,’ metaphorically refers to the camera lens as akin to the human eye.”

“Inspired by Dr. Allego’s work, I crafted a short story with a theme revolving around a woman’s struggle to discover her self-worth. Interestingly, I chose a male photographer as the narrator, tasked with capturing her wedding portrait. I find it particularly enriching when storytelling transcends gender biases, allowing both men and women to appreciate and acknowledge each other’s struggles and strengths,” Gen shared.

The Palanca Awards have evolved over the years, expanding its categories to encompass various forms of literary expression. From plays to poetry for children, the awards continue to adapt to the changing literary landscape, ensuring that it remains a relevant and influential force in the promotion of Filipino literature.

“As a writer, your primary motivation should be the story you want to tell, not the pursuit of literary awards. Write from your heart as a form of self-expression. In the Visayas and Mindanao, where prestigious literary workshops like Silliman, Iyas, Iligan, Faigao, and others thrive, there’s undoubtedly a wealth of talent. I encourage writers in the region, especially the young and those who identify as women, to submit their works. Let’s see more voices emerge in our regional languages,” Gen advised.

As the achievements of Mijares-Sy, CD Borden, John Dante and Kate Torralba are applauded, the enduring legacy of the Palanca Awards in shaping and nurturing the literary talents of the Philippines is acknowledged. Their success provides inspiration to aspiring writers, urging them to pursue their creative visions and contribute to the ever-evolving narrative of Filipino literature.