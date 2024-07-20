Cebuanos express dismay over Marcos Jr.’s performance

AHEAD of the third State of the Nations Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 22, 2024, several Cebuanos expressed dismay over the president’s performance over the past years.

Most of those interviewed cited failed promises of the president, with the rising prices of commodities, issues involving the West Philippine Sea (WPS), a spike in drug-related cases, and low salaries of many workers.

However, some also think it is too early to judge the administration since it has been only two years since the start of his administration.

Elgie Legaspi, a traffic enforcer in Cebu, rated the president a score of seven out of 10, citing his failure to fulfill the promises he made during the campaign period, which includes bringing down the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

“Wala man ngani siya kasulbad sa bugas, nga (i)-tag 20 ang kilo. Nisamot man nuon pagmahal ang bugas,” Legaspi told SunStar Cebu.

(He can’t even solve our rice problem, making it to P20 per kilo. The price of rice has actually increased.)

Perla Sy, 72, from Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City, can’t help but express her dissatisfaction with the president, giving him a rate of zero out of 10.

She said that people in minorities like her are forced to borrow money to get by in life and have something to eat due to the rising cost of goods.

“Ang amo makuha sa senior citizen, igo ra ibayad sa utang tungod sa kamahal sa pamaliton,” she said.

(The senior citizen cash aid we get from the government is just enough to pay for what we borrow since the prices of goods are high.)

Meanwhile, Marilou Diaz, a barangay employee, refers to President Marcos as “lousy,” whom she said has barely tended to the needs of the country. Diaz brought up issues on the increase in the price of fuel and low employee salary.

She added that if Marcos can provide employees like her and other Filipino experts the right salaries, some would not be forced to seek other opportunities in other places and leave the country.

She also hopes that Marcos will address in his upcoming Sona his plans to fight for the country’s rights in the WPS.

Mabelle Bajao, a student, reiterates the need for the administration to curate plans to improve the country’s agriculture sector and transportation industry in his upcoming Sona. Meanwhile, Edrian Casion, also a student, stressed how Filipinos were quick to fall for BBM’s “20 pesos rice” promise.

He also said that BBM should address in his upcoming Sona his expenses in his travels, specifically when he used a helicopter to attend a concert of an international artist because of traffic.

“He should know the problems of the Philippines better,” Casion added.

On the other hand, Bong Abejero, a traditional public utility jeepney driver, believes that it’s too early to judge Marcos’ performance since he still has four years ahead of his tenure as president.

He rated the president eight out of 10 saying that he is not yet well immersed with the programs and projects of the president.

Many of the responses were also quick to compare the president with his father’s presidency, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., and the former Duterte administration.

Marcos’ third Sona is set to be held this Monday, at the House of Representatives.

More than 2,000 individuals are expected to attend the event. / JERRY V. YUBAL, VSU DEVCOMM INTERN