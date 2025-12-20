Cebuanos gather for Misa de Gallo

BEFORE sunrise, church bells echoed as the Catholic faithful gathered for Misa de Gallo, the traditional dawn Mass held in the days leading up to Christmas.
Worshippers filled parish churches as early as 4 a.m., braving the cool morning air to attend the Mass, a long-standing tradition observed across the country. Inside the churches, hymns and prayers marked the start of the day, reflecting the deep religious roots of the Cebuanos during the Christmas season.
To accommodate those who could not leave their posts at daybreak, a dawn Mass was also being held at the Carbon Market, allowing vendors, porters, and early-morning shoppers to take part in the Misa de Gallo tradition. The Mass is held amid the bustle of the city’s largest public market, where sellers pause briefly from their work to pray before resuming their trade.
For many residents, the combination of attending Misa de Gallo and enjoying traditional rice cakes had become an annual ritual passed down through generations. The practice not only sustains local vendors but also reinforces a sense of community, bringing together churchgoers, market workers, and shoppers in the shared spirit of faith and Christmas anticipation.