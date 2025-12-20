Cebuanos gather for Misa de Gallo

Worshippers filled parish churches as early as 4 a.m., braving the cool morning air to attend the Mass, a long-standing tradition observed across the country. Inside the churches, hymns and prayers marked the start of the day, reflecting the deep religious roots of the Cebuanos during the Christmas season.

To accommodate those who could not leave their posts at daybreak, a dawn Mass was also being held at the Carbon Market, allowing vendors, porters, and early-morning shoppers to take part in the Misa de Gallo tradition. The Mass is held amid the bustle of the city’s largest public market, where sellers pause briefly from their work to pray before resuming their trade.