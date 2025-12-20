Cebu

Cebuanos gather for Misa de Gallo

Mandauehanons attend the Misa de Gallo outside the National Shrine of St. Joseph after the church reaches full capacity.
BEFORE sunrise, church bells echoed as the Catholic faithful gathered for Misa de Gallo, the traditional dawn Mass held in the days leading up to Christmas.

Thousands of Catholic faithful gather before dawn to attend the Misa de Gallo at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.
Catholic faithful attending the Misa de Gallo overflow outside the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral due to limited space inside the church.
A Christmas tree is lit while the Misa de Gallo continues, drawing thousands of worshippers at the National Shrine of St. Joseph.
Worshippers filled parish churches as early as 4 a.m., braving the cool morning air to attend the Mass, a long-standing tradition observed across the country. Inside the churches, hymns and prayers marked the start of the day, reflecting the deep religious roots of the Cebuanos during the Christmas season.

To accommodate those who could not leave their posts at daybreak, a dawn Mass was also being held at the Carbon Market, allowing vendors, porters, and early-morning shoppers to take part in the Misa de Gallo tradition. The Mass is held amid the bustle of the city’s largest public market, where sellers pause briefly from their work to pray before resuming their trade.

Residents of Barangay Talamban attend the Misa de Gallo at San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Talamban before sunrise.
Catholic faithful, including market vendors and early-morning shoppers, attend the Misa de Gallo at Carbon Public Market.
Churchgoers buy rice cake delicacies, including bibingka, after attending the Misa de Gallo outside the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.
The Three Kings, riding their camels, parade along the streets near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral prior to the Misa de Gallo.
For many residents, the combination of attending Misa de Gallo and enjoying traditional rice cakes had become an annual ritual passed down through generations. The practice not only sustains local vendors but also reinforces a sense of community, bringing together churchgoers, market workers, and shoppers in the shared spirit of faith and Christmas anticipation.

