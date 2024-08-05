Cebuanos in BC: Embracing new lifestyle in a new world

Moving from the vibrant, tropical island of Cebu to the cool, picturesque landscapes of British Columbia is more than just a change of scenery — it’s a transformation of daily life.

In celebration of British Columbia Day (Aug. 5), we asked several Cebuanos who have made the move: What’s the biggest lifestyle change you had to adapt to for the better when you moved from Cebu to BC? Their answers reveal a journey of growth, adaptation and the embracing of new opportunities in a land far from home.

“As someone who hates the heat of the sun, starting to love hiking is one of the major lifestyle changes I adapted to when we moved to BC from Cebu. After experiencing the cold and depressing winter season, I realized how one must enjoy summer, and there’s no better way of doing it than exploring the beautiful mountains of BC through hiking!”

Jessa Cantillas

“Moving to BC has taught us the value of simplicity. We have transitioned from driving to work to relying on public transportation and walking extensively. This shift has encouraged us to spend our hard-earned money more wisely and live a healthier lifestyle.”

Banny de la Torre

“Living here mainly revolves around embracing a faster-paced and technology-driven daily routine. Despite this, the emphasis on work-life balance is heightened, which helps me prioritize my personal life and leisure. I used to dislike walking, but now I enjoy it; I can even reach more than 10,000 steps a day wearing anything I want, thanks to British Columbia’s, specifically Vancouver City’s, numerous accessible parks, safe public spaces and wide sidewalks.”

Marymil M. Cabrera

“I learned how to be alone and independent. Although you can make friends and build good relationships, everyone is busy trying to make a living. It’s rare to find a friend available for a spontaneous hangout, shopping or coffee. I’ve practiced doing things alone, like eating, going to church or visiting the mall, and surprisingly, I’m enjoying this era of self-reliance.”

Segg Quizeo

“Since moving to BC, I’ve been more active and conscious about what I eat. Being in a place where you are inspired to move, whether it’s through indoor activities, hiking, running, paddle boarding or biking, is motivating. People here generally love to be active, regardless of the season. Moreover, because of the diverse culture, there are many healthy dining options, and they are accessible.”

Nikki Calienta

“Going from a tropical environment to a place with distinct seasons, especially the cold and rainy winters, I had to adjust my daily routines and what I wore. But this change also let me enjoy new activities, like skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer. I have gotten to enjoy physical activities outdoors.”

Kevin Quizeo

“I left the comfort of family and friends, a rent-free roof over my head and a growing career. Thus, I had to transition into complete independence with this weighing thought of dependence from my family rooting for me to succeed. However, the biggest lifestyle change BC has given me is the mindset of having endless possibilities and opportunities. I have adapted and changed how I see myself and my future here in BC, realizing that I am limitless.”

Beverly de la Calzada