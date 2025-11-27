Cebuanos join Nov. 30 nationwide rallies

THE Archdiocese of Cebu and the Cebu Anti-Corruption Coalition are urging the faithful to join the call of Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy for transparency, accountability, good governance and truth amid corruption scandals involving public officials.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, organizers of “SuPaKK: Sugbuano’ng Pakigbisog Kontra Kurapsyon,” led by Archbishop Uy, released the schedule of their mobilization efforts this Sunday, Nov. 30.

The event will start with a Holy Mass at the Pilgrim Center of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Peace March at 3:45 p.m. from the Basilica to Fuente Osmeña Circle.

At 4:45 p.m., a program will be held at the Fuente Circle.

SuPaKK is a network of 56 Cebuano organizations united against systemic corruption and mismanagement in government.

Meanwhile, Cebu-based progressive groups are set to join the nationwide protest actions on Sunday, saying the mobilization will highlight public frustration over corruption, alleged weak disaster response,and policies they believe have worsened recent flooding across the province.

Their calls include the resignations of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte and the formation of a “National Transition Council” to oversee government reforms.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Nov. 27, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Central Visayas, Panaghiusa sa Yanong Sugbuanon (Payong) and Kalihukang Sugbuanon Kontra Korapsyon said the devastation caused by flashfloods and heavy rains revealed long-standing governance failures.

Activities

Payong convenor Edward Ligas said progressive groups are urging the public to join the simultaneous rallies.

In Cebu City, organizers have laid out a three-part activity starting with a protest march from 9 a.m. to noon from Fuente Osmeña to Metro Colon.

At 2 p.m., a multi-sectoral program will be held at the Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI) Diocese of Cebu, Cathedral of the Holy Child, followed by a “Martsa sa Katawhan” at 3:30 p.m. returning to Fuente Osmeña for the culminating rally.

Urban-poor communities, flood survivors, teachers’ and workers’ unions, farmers, youth groups, environmental advocates, transport organizations, church networks and civic leaders are expected to participate.

The group noted that despite significant government allocation on flood-control and drainage improvements, many barangays in Metro Cebu experienced overflowing waterways and damaged infrastructure.

Organizers said the defective or unfinished flood control projects point to possible anomalies in procurement and project implementation.

They also linked worsening floods to unregulated land conversion, quarrying, real estate expansion and reclamation activities — concerns echoed in reports from environmental networks and previous Department of Environment and Natural Resources advisories.

The group calls for accountability from national and local leaders, including the resignation of officials they accuse of failing to safeguard public welfare. / EHP