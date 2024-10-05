Cebuanos share lasting lessons from inspiring teachers

A SINGLE heartfelt piece of advice can echo through the years for students fortunate enough to be inspired by the wit and kindness of remarkable educators.

As the world commemorates Teacher’s Day on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, several students share their joyful experiences with their mentors, which they continue to cherish.

Catherine Anne Reyes, an undergraduate in Bachelor of Arts in Communication specializing in Film Media, told SunStar Cebu that one significant lesson she values from her college instructor is his genuine support and empathy.

During her college years, Reyes noted that Dr. Lester Kyle Paes taught several subjects, including Introduction to Film, at a state university in Cebu. She had the opportunity to immerse herself in directing, editing, acting, and cinematography, receiving invaluable guidance along the way.

Reyes described Paes as “dedicated and calm,” emphasizing how he encouraged students to step out of their comfort zones and focus on the present rather than dwell on the past.

“If it weren’t for Dr. Paes pushing me to try new things, I wouldn’t have become the dreamer I am today. What started as a hobby has turned into a profession I’m passionate about pursuing,” said Reyes.

Judel Avellana, also a student of Paes, highlighted his lasting positive influence that extends beyond the classroom, instilling the importance of advocating for the marginalized and unheard.

Enrico Santisas reminisced about his high school teacher from the 1990s, the late Dolores Awayan of Holy Rosary School, Pardo.

“She was always thoughtful, offering lunch boxes during lunchtime. Although I hated Math, I enjoyed every subject she taught because she disciplined disobedient students,” said Enrico in a mix of Cebuano and English.

John Carlo Thadeus Montecillo also shared his experience with his former college professor, Ligaya Rabago, during his second and third years.

Montecillo described her as kind, sincere, and approachable, always extending a helping hand to her students.

“I had her for a minor subject. Her motherly approach helped us form a strong bond. When I couldn’t pay my tuition, she stepped in to help. I will never forget that,” he said, recalling how she covered his outstanding payments, allowing him to repay her later.

As the world honors the invaluable contributions of educators, students reflect on the enduring impact these mentors have had on their lives. Their dedication not only shapes the future but also molds the individuals who make up our society. / DPC