Cebuanos shine in 1st design masterclass

SEVEN Cebuanos have emerged as top designers among 52 graduates of the first Obra Design Masterclass organized by the Department of Trade and Industry’s Philippine Trade Training Center – Global MSME Academy.

The Obra Design Masterclass is a mentorship initiative focused on design and product development, aimed at uplifting local talent within the furniture and creative industries.

Participants of the Obra Design Masterclass unveiled their furniture, lighting and decor designs at the 32nd Philippine International Furniture Show held from March 7 to 9, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City.

Cebuanos Reimer Neil Bonghanoy won the Best Furniture Design award for his Apollo Coffee Table, while Luzel Andrea secured first runner-up for her Heron Parasol, and Basil Rico Gahi clinched fourth place for his Hiraya Bar, all under the same category.

Jay Chadly Pulan got the Best Decor Design categor for his Pangolin Sauce Bowl. Reiner Neil Bonghanoy’s Orbito Tray and David Paras’s Kyrie Screen Divider were awarded first and second runner-up, respectively.

Josh Matthew Flores emerged as the first runner-up for Best Lighting Design.

The three-month Obra Design Masterclass program was simultaneously conducted in Manila, Pampanga and Cebu.

The program aimed to address significant industry challenges, including the emigration of skilled professionals, market competitiveness and the rising costs of materials. It sought to empower local talent by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies, sustainable materials and innovative creative processes.

“The Obra Design Masterclass enriches the Philippine furniture industry by upskilling designers and crafters capable of making a significant impact on the global stage,” said Nelly Nita Dillera, executive director of PTTC-GMEA, in a statement.

“Scholars with design backgrounds, architects and industrial designers, among others, were guided by seasoned mentors on key concepts such as mindset development, design thinking, material selection, and assembly techniques, which were valuable in producing prototypes worth selling to the international market.”

The graduates were mentored by renowned figures from the furniture design industry, including Ronald Rommel Viloria, Josef Crisanto, Eric Paras, Stanley Ruiz, Rey Soliven, Dem Bitantes, Vito Selma, Estela Ocampo-Fernandez and Christine Manguerra, as well as key industry partners such as the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines, Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation Inc. and Pampanga Furniture Industries Foundation Inc.

“The graduates mastered not only design and craftsmanship but also vital business and communication skills necessary for transforming their creative concepts into tangible pieces,” the DTI said. / KOC