Cebuanos still willing to defend PH despite low survey support

DESPITE the results of a survey commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) released Monday, May 27, 2026, indicating lower support in Central Visayas for defending the West Philippine Sea (WPS), many Cebuanos remain willing to uphold the country’s sovereign rights amid the continuing maritime tensions.

An Octa Research survey conducted March 19 to 25 showed 76 percent of 1,200 adult Filipinos are committed to defending Philippine territory, including the West Philippine Sea.

Regional agreement varied wildly from a high of 93 percent in Mimaropa to a low of 45 percent in Central Visayas, revealing a 48-point gap.

Following the findings, SunStar Cebu interviewed Cebu City residents from various sectors, with many expressing support for defending the country’s territorial claims but citing concerns over China’s military strength.

For a flower shop owner along Pelaez Street, standing up for the country is necessary, especially with the existing arbitral ruling recognizing the Philippines’ rights over parts of the disputed waters.

Sadam, 35, said the continued sightings of Chinese vessels in the country's waters reflect what he described as China’s “bullying” behavior.

“Dili na maayo sab. Dapat naa ju’y coordination between two countries aron ma-settle kung unsay buhaton anang dagata,” he said.

Despite supporting the country’s claim, the concerned citizen emphasized that the Philippines is no match for China’s military strength, adding that the dispute should be resolved through legal and diplomatic means rather than armed conflict.

“Di ta dapat maabot sa giyera kay wa jud ta’y laban sa ilaha,” Sadam said.

Sharing the same sentiment, 51-year-old mother Marissa Abad also voiced support for defending the territory.

In an interview, Abad said the arbitral tribunal ruling should be upheld in addressing the dispute.

However, she admitted that the country’s limited military capability makes fully asserting control over the West Philippine Sea "only an aspiration."

“With all that’s happening, kahibaw ta nga di sab jud na buhian sa China,” Abad said.

“Ang West Philippine Sea, ato-a unta , pero na unta lang,” she added sarcastically.

Concern over China’s aggression

A retired security guard also expressed hesitation over being firm in standing up for the territory, despite saying that he supports the efforts to protect it.

Tatay Loloy raised concerns that China could further escalate its actions if the Philippines continues to push its claims in the WPS.

“Siguro, uyon-uyon usa ta. Kay kung mu-atake ang China, wa raba ta’y ikasukol,” the 66-year-old street vendor said.

He also added that compromise may be necessary as long as the Philippines retains the larger portion of the disputed waters.

“Sige nalang na basta naa gihapo’y mahabilin sa atoa,” he said.

Chinese vessels monitored

On Tuesday, Chinese vessels were again spotted in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Data released by the AFP showed that the number of monitored vessels in the area rose to 36 as of noon on May 26. (Lee Hashman Patalita & Zandy Oyao/CNU interns)