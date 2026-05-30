Cebuanos support WPS claim

Summary:

An Octa Research survey released on May 25, 2026, revealed that Central Visayas had the lowest support (45 percent) among Philippine regions for defending the West Philippine Sea.

Interviewed Cebu City residents expressed support for defending the territory based on the arbitral ruling, but voiced strong concerns regarding the Philippines' limited military capability against China.

Armed Forces of the Philippines data released on May 26 showed a continuing maritime presence in the disputed waters, with the number of monitored Chinese vessels rising to 36.

DESPITE the results of a survey commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and released on Monday, May 25, 2026, indicating lower support in Central Visayas for defending the West Philippine Sea (WPS), many Cebuanos remain willing to uphold the country’s sovereign rights amid continuing maritime tensions between the Philippines and China.

An Octa Research survey conducted from March 19 to 25 showed that 76 percent of 1,200 adult Filipinos are committed to defending Philippine territory, including the WPS.

Regional agreement varied widely, ranging from a high of 93 percent in Mimaropa to a low of 45 percent in Central Visayas, revealing a 48-point gap.

Following the findings, SunStar Cebu interviewed Cebu City residents from various sectors. They expressed support for defending the country’s territorial claims, although some cited concerns over China’s military strength.

For a flower shop owner along Pelaez St., standing up for the country is necessary, especially with the existing arbitral ruling recognizing the Philippines’ rights over parts of the disputed waters.

“Sadam,” 35, said the continued sightings of Chinese vessels in the country’s waters reflect what he described as China’s “bullying” behavior.

“Dili na maayo sab. Dapat naa gyuy coordination between two countries aron ma-settle kung unsay buhaton anang dagata (That’s not good. There should be coordination between the two countries to settle what should be done about the sea),” he said.

Despite supporting the country’s claim, he emphasized that the Philippines is no match for China’s military strength, adding that the dispute should be resolved through legal and diplomatic means rather than armed conflict.

“Di ta dapat maabot sa giyera kay wa gyud ta’y laban sa ilaha (We should not let this lead to war because we really cannot match them),” said Sadam.

Sharing the same sentiment, 51-year-old mother Marissa Abad also voiced support for defending the territory.

In an interview, Abad said the arbitral tribunal ruling should be upheld in addressing the dispute.

However, she admitted that the country’s limited military capability makes fully asserting control over the WPS “only an aspiration.”

“With all that’s happening, kahibaw ta nga di sab gyud na buhian sa China (we know China will not easily give it up),” Abad said.

“The West Philippine Sea should have been ours, but it remains only a wish,” she added in Cebuano.

Concern over China’s aggression

Tatay Loloy, a 66-year-old street vendor, also expressed hesitation about taking a firm stance on the territorial dispute, despite supporting efforts to protect the area.

He raised concerns that China could further escalate its actions if the Philippines continues to push its claims in the WPS.

“Siguro, uyon-uyon usa ta. Kay kung mu-atake ang China, wa raba ta’y ikasukol (Maybe we should compromise for now. Because if China attacks, we have nothing to defend ourselves with),” he added.

He added that compromise may be necessary as long as the Philippines retains a larger portion of the disputed waters.

On Tuesday, May 26, Chinese vessels were again spotted in the WPS.

Data released by the AFP showed that the number of monitored vessels in the area rose to 36 as of noon on May 26. / Lee Hashman Patalita & Zandy Oyao / CNU interns