Cebuanos told: Brace for continued rainfall in Central Visayas

CEBUANOS will continue to experience wet weather as light to moderate rains will persist in Central Visayas due to scattered rain showers and local thunderstorms.

According to weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, the region can expect generally fair conditions. But residents are urged to take precautions against sudden changes in weather.

"From Thursday through Saturday, February 10, we anticipate generally fair weather, but there may also be scattered rains and localized thunderstorms," Eclarino said on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The weather agency issued Thunderstorm Advisory 1, alerting residents of potential weather disturbances on Wednesday morning, advising the public to expect light to moderate, occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms over Cebu, specifically portions of Mandaue City and Liloan, as well as nearby areas.

Similar conditions were experienced in a portion in Consolacion.

Eclarino said the influence of easterlies in the eastern section of the country is contributing to these varied weather patterns across different regions.

Southern Leyte and Bohol should expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the influence of easterlies.

In other parts of the Visayas, Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, attributed to easterlies or localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail across these areas, with slight to moderate seas.

Residents in Southern Leyte and Bohol should anticipate cloudy weather with intermittent rain showers, lightning, and thunderstorms, said Pagasa. It added that in Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional rain showers, thunderstorms, and lightning will be experienced.

The temperature in Metro Cebu was forecast to range between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Earlier, Engr. Alfredo Quiblat, chief of Pagasa 7, mentioned that chilly nights and cold mornings will persist due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Amihan brings cool and dry air from mainland China and the Siberian region, resulting in cooler temperatures across the country.

Based on a SunStar Cebu report last year, the amihan season entered the Philippines in October and is expected to last until March or April. (KJF)