Cebuanos told to brace for rainy weekend

CEBUANOS will experience a rainy weekend (June 22-23, 2024) due to the effects of the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

Engr. Al Quiblat, director of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, told SunStar via Beyond The Headlines Friday, June 21, 2024, that the upcoming weekend is expected to see a 60 to 100 percent chance of rain.

He clarified though that rainy weather is not yet a transition to La Niña, which is anticipated to occur in August. Instead, it is a result of the ongoing influence of the habagat.

Quiblat advised travelers, especially those who will be flying via plane, to stay updated with Pagasa’s latest weather advisories before booking on flights.

He said that areas such as Alegria, Toledo, Cebu, and Liloan have been issued restrictions due to potential weather hazards. Zero visibility, a common issue during heavy rainfall, could impact flight schedules, making it crucial for travelers to stay informed.

For fisherfolk, Quiblat emphasized the importance of vigilance, warning against sudden formations of dark clouds that could lead to dangerous situations at sea.

These black groups of clouds, known as "unos," can develop rapidly and unexpectedly, posing risks to those in the middle of the ocean, he said.

Asked about pending weather disturbances, Quiblat said that there are currently none on the horizon, with the localized thunderstorms being caused by the prevailing habagat.

He urged the public to be cautious of lightning strikes during these weather conditions. (Glaiza Mae Ouano, UP Tacloban intern)