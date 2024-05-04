Cebuanos tow Makati FC to U8 title in Loyola Cup

A CEBUANO-laden Makati FC squad ruled the U8 Division of the First Dahlia Loyola Football Cup at the San Lazaro Leisure and Business Park in Carmona Cavite on April 27, 2024.

The team, led by Cebuanos Raven Undang, Austin Arong, Joey Lanozo, Bax Go and Imman Aranas and boosted by Gabe San Juan, Marty Cruz, Viktor Villasenor, Cassidy Jaucian and Sean Gardiner, swept all seven matches to win the title.

Undang was named the MVP, while Go, who is only six and was playing with eight-year-olds, got the Golden Boot.

Makati FC’s U10s, which also had Cebuanos Raven Undang and Kain Pimentel, also won their division with Lucho Lagdameo winning the MVP and Golden Boot.

The Makati FC, one of the oldest football clubs in the country, recently opened its Cebu branch in February and has been tapping Cebu talents for its tournaments. / ML