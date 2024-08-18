Cebuanos treated to newest pop-up

One of the newest pop-ups to note in Cebu, was the first ever Springtime Weekend pop-up by The Hub House.

From food to fashion, those who dropped by had several items to choose from. Showcasing over 20 different Manila and Cebu homegrown brands, the event was teeming with people who clamored to get their hands on their favorite pieces.

Some of the Cebuano brands that stood out were Know The Culture, Dough Lab, Makalipie, Best Thrifts and, of course, The Hub Cebu.

The pop-up was organized by the minds behind the popular local retail brand called The Hub Cebu. One brilliant mind in particular is the owner, Nicole Ong Oh — a young entrepreneur who started her business at the young age of sixteen. Her entrepreneurial endeavors initially started with reselling cosmetics, then customized caps until she finally started doing The Hub Cebu’s signature — phone cases!

Talk about booming economic activity initiated by young minds. So, here’s a cheers to the growth of Cebu’s community for youth-led businesses and pop-ups!