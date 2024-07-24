CebuDoc Group brings quality healthcare closer to Balamban with soon-to-rise Balamban Doctors' Hospital

In the field of medicine and healthcare, there is a quote by Hippocrates that goes, “Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.” The Greek physician, known as the Father of Medicine, long emphasized the need for empathy among medical professionals. CebuDoc Group, with its decades-long history of providing quality healthcare, has embodied this very sentiment.

Aligned with its vision of offering accessible, high-quality healthcare services, the company will soon build Balamban Doctors’ Hospital in the highlands of Baliwagan, Balamban. This hospital will serve the Balamban community and nearby areas. CebuDoc Group held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate this milestone on July 7, 2024.

In its mission to expand its reach across the Philippines, CebuDoc Group’s newest medical establishment showcases its commitment to improving the medical and healthcare landscape in Cebu.

Dr. Potenciano S.D. Larrazabal III, CebuDoc Group’s President and Chairman of the Board, was elated to announce the new establishment: “The inclusion of Balamban Doctors’ Hospital into the CebuDoc Group family represents our unwavering dedication to expanding our reach and enhancing the quality of healthcare in Cebu.”

“This new member of the CebuDoc Group family will serve the healthcare needs of the Balamban community more effectively, ensuring that residents have access to comprehensive, high-quality medical care closer to home,” Dr. Larrazabal added.

Balamban Doctors’ Hospital will be Barangay Balamban’s first-ever private hospital, boasting state-of-the-art facilities and further showcasing CebuDoc Group’s commitment to providing top-quality healthcare services to various areas in Cebu.

The group’s eighth establishment covers an area of 6,945 square meters and includes 126 rooms, a five-story structure for various departments, four VIP rooms, four presidential suites, a helipad, and a roof deck for efficient emergency services and patient transfers.

Reflecting on decades of continuously improving Cebu’s medical and healthcare landscape, Dr. Larrazabal shared how the company’s corporate teams aim to set a new standard of care at Balamban Doctors’ Hospital, emphasizing a patient-centric approach.

“Our corporate teams bring a new standard to this hospital. The good thing about building new hospitals is that we are always looking for ways to make things more efficient. The Balamban hospital is designed to be efficient and welcoming,” he said.

By fostering healthier communities through preventive care and healthy living practices, CebuDoc Group continues to lead in the well-being of Cebu’s medical and healthcare field, as it has done since its inception.

As Balamban Doctors’ Hospital is set to open in two years, the medical group remains steadfast in its mission to elevate healthcare standards and make quality services accessible to more communities.