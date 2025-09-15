CebuDoc Group celebrates 53 years with ‘Gala of Gratitude’

In his keynote address, CebuDoc Group President and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Potenciano “Yong” S.D. Larrazabal III, shared significant updates about the group’s expanding network, which includes San Carlos Doctors’, Bohol Doctors’, Ormoc Doctors’, South General Hospital, and North General Hospital. He shared that CebuDoc’s vision extends beyond being a premier healthcare institution in Cebu but bringing world-class, compassionate care closer to more communities across the country.

Dr. Larrazabal highlighted several major developments, among them a new parking facility that can accommodate 300 vehicles, ensuring greater convenience for patients and doctors. He also announced the construction of a new building with a modern lobby, an expanded emergency room, and a state-of-the-art docking system capable of receiving two ambulances side by side. This facility will also house 50 new private rooms.

CebuDoc Group continues to push the boundaries of innovation by introducing the province’s first Da Vinci robotic surgical system, designed to shorten surgery times and improve patient outcomes, as well as the country’s first bilevel operating room complemented by the Endo Alpha system, a fully integrated digital OR that enhances surgical efficiency.

Beyond these infrastructure and technological advancements, CebuDoc has expanded specialized services such as Larrazabal Eye in Manila and SmilePro, extending its reach to patients outside Cebu. “Every patient deserves world-class healthcare, not just in Cebu, but across the Philippines,” Dr. Larrazabal said, affirming the group’s vision of expanding access to quality and compassionate care nationwide.

The group has also acquired a 2,600 sqm property beside Mactan Doctors’ Hospital for future growth. True to its commitment to service beyond profit, CebuDoc unveiled CharityDoc, the country’s only one-storey, privately operated charity hospital, a milestone that embodies its mission of providing healthcare to those most in need.

Looking ahead, Dr. Larrazabal announced the ongoing construction of Balamban Doc, a new hospital that will bring CebuDoc’s brand of excellence to northern Cebu.

One of the most meaningful moments of the evening was the conferment of the Presidential Merit of Distinction, awarded to outstanding doctors whose dedication and achievements have made a lasting impact on both the CebuDoc Group and the broader medical field. Adding to the celebratory spirit, guests also joined in marking Dr. Yong’s birthday, making the evening doubly memorable.

The Gala of Gratitude was a tribute to CebuDoc’s doctors and the countless individuals, partners, and communities who have been part of its journey. As CebuDoc Group celebrates its 53rd year, it continues to stand as a beacon of excellence, compassion, and service, committed to advancing healthcare for generations to come. (SPONSORED CONTENT)