CebuDoc unveils upgraded lobby, advanced Endo Alpha Theatre, relocated pharmacy

At the center of the expansion is the Cebu Doc Endo Alpha Theatre, described as the first of its kind in Asia to feature a two-level integrated operating room with a viewing deck. This state-of-the-art facility allows medical professionals and trainees to observe procedures in real time while maintaining strict sterile conditions bridging advanced patient care with medical education and training.

The hospital also introduced a modernized grand lobby, reimagined to enhance patient flow, comfort and overall experience. With a more spacious layout and updated design, the lobby now offers a welcoming environment for patients and visitors, complemented by the addition of a UCC Café, providing a convenient space for rest and refreshments within the hospital grounds.

Meanwhile, the newly relocated pharmacy has been strategically positioned to improve accessibility and efficiency, allowing patients to receive medications more quickly and conveniently as part of their care journey.

Looking ahead, CebuDoc Group president Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III shared plans for further developments, including the addition of a helipad, a zen garden and a 300-capacity parking building. These upcoming projects aim to enhance both the functionality and patient-centered environment of the hospital, reinforcing CebuDoc’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services in the region. S