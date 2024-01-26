Cebu’s 10th most wanted for rape nabbed in Toledo City

THE 10th most wanted person in Cebu was arrested after being accused of raping the daughter of his co-worker.

The tracker team of Toledo City Police Station served the arrest warrant against the accused, Lyndon Pagono Abella, 21, at a poultry farm in Barangay Don Juan Climaco Sr. around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, after getting information that the latter was working there as a watchman.

Judge Judilyn Hugo Tapia-Menchavez of Toledo City Regional Trial Court branch 8 issued the warrant with no bail recommended against the suspect.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Toledo City Police Station Chief Lieutenant Colonel Manolo Salvatierra stated that the first rape incident happened in August 2023.

The victim, whose identity is withheld, went to the poultry farm at her father's request to get a cellphone he had left there.

The sexual encounter was allegedly repeated twice, in September of 2023 and in January of this year.

Salvatierra is currently detained at the Toledo City Police Station.

He will be facing charges for 1 count of rape and two counts of statutory rape in violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law. (DVG, TPT)