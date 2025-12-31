Cebu’s 2025 wake-up call: What disasters exposed, what must change

IN 2025, Cebu was battered by a one-two punch that many business leaders and local officials now describe as a turning point: a powerful earthquake that displaced thousands of families and damaged tens of thousands of homes, followed weeks later by typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi), which brought severe flooding, widespread business disruption, and renewed scrutiny of what “preparedness” really means.

Government situation updates documented 753,317 people affected across Central and Eastern Visayas, with 185,977 houses damaged—a scale that strained evacuation capacity and relief logistics well into December.

On Sept. 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu, shaking the island’s confidence as much as its buildings. It exposed a hard truth engineers have long warned about: survival often depends less on the strength of ground motion than on the strength of what is built on top of it.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Teresito Bacolcol said structures built according to the National Building Code generally remained standing even in areas that experienced Intensity 7 shaking. Buildings that meet minimum engineering standards are designed to withstand up to Intensity 8. “When buildings collapse during Intensity 7, it’s not the earthquake that kills people—it’s the failure of the structure,” he said.

The current building code—shaped by lessons from the 1992 Luzon earthquake and strengthened in 2001 to include active fault maps—has left a structural divide. Buildings constructed before these updates, particularly in older parts of downtown Cebu, are now being advised to undergo assessment and retrofitting.

Three months after the quake, Phivolcs identified the offshore Bogo Bay Fault, an active strike-slip fault capable of producing earthquakes. Its presence through Bogo City and nearby areas underscored an uncomfortable reality for planners: major earthquakes do not follow schedules, and long inactivity does not mean safety.

Bacolcol warned that faults that have not moved for long periods can build energy and unleash stronger events. “Minor shaking can be beneficial—it releases accumulated energy. What’s more dangerous is a fault that hasn’t moved for a very long time,” he said.

The human cost made the lesson urgent. Officials from the Office of Civil Defense and the NDRRMC reported more than 70 deaths and about 1,300 injured. If the quake forced Cebu to reassess what it had built, it also exposed what it had not practiced enough: preparedness as a routine, not a reaction.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local

chief executives to enforce earthquake and tsunami preparedness measures, including operational emergency protocols, activated operations centers, evacuation sites and prepositioned supplies.

Phivolcs emphasized that preparedness must involve entire communities. Families were urged to be self-sufficient for at least three days with emergency kits, as aid may not arrive immediately. Public reminders of “drop, cover, and hold” returned, alongside tools such as Hazard Hunter PH and a push to expand the country’s seismic monitoring network from 125 stations toward 300 by 2030.

But the year’s risk narrative did not stop with the earthquake.

Flooding became the second defining disaster of 2025, sharpening another lesson: disasters compound—and weak planning compounds faster. Jun Muntuerto, vice chairman of the Cebu City Flood and Drainage Council, warned Cebu was entering an “urban failure pattern” similar to what forced Jakarta into retreat, citing lost rivers, floodplain occupation, watershed degradation, river siltation, and altered tidal hydraulics from reclamation. He said early structural warning signs were already present, leaving Cebu a narrow window to reverse course before recovery becomes “mathematically impossible.”

Muntuerto pointed to Iloilo as a counterexample, citing unified political, business, and civic leadership around master-plan discipline, river restoration, flood control, and livability. In his framing, the issue was no longer development preference but survival.

The lessons Cebu carried out of 2025

Coordination is a survival system. After typhoon Tino, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) warned that fragmented responses magnify losses. CCCI said its Task Force Padayon Cebu mobilized relief alongside LGUs, while MCCI urged disaster-ready infrastructure and stronger early warning systems.

Build back better means confronting where Cebu builds. Architect and environmental planner Daryl Balmoria-Garcia warned that hillside developments and altered watersheds can become “tragedies waiting to happen,” reinforcing calls for zoning discipline and risk-based planning.

Governance and credibility matter. CCCI president Jay Yuvallos said political noise, governance concerns, and corruption probes in 2025 dampened business sentiment and delayed expansion plans, underscoring the need for reforms and private-sector unity.

Temporary fixes are not resilience. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said nearly P200 million was secured from the Department of Public Works and Highways to rehabilitate four bridges damaged by Typhoon Tino, stressing that temporary passability is not the same as safety.

Protecting MSMEs means protecting continuity. Business groups stressed that disruptions to power, transport, and logistics halt production and strain payrolls, reinforcing the need for continuity planning—not relief alone.

What Cebu says it needs next

The common thread across 2025 was clear: disasters did not wait for recovery to finish. For Cebu, resilience proved to be an ecosystem—public sector, private sector, and communities moving together—because the next shock rarely waits for the last one to end.

For 2026, the agenda emerging from these sources is consistent:

Institutionalized coordination (so responses don’t restart from zero each event)

Risk-based planning and enforcement (especially in flood- and slope-exposed zones)

Permanent infrastructure rehabilitation (not temporary passability)

Governance reforms and transparency as part of investor and community resilience

If 2025 forced Cebu to relearn anything, it’s that resilience is an ecosystem—public sector, private sector, and communities moving together—because the next shock rarely waits for the last one to end. / MVG and DPC