Cebu’s 4th most wanted nabbed for rape

THE fourth most wanted person in Cebu province, who is facing rape by sexual assault case, was arrested by the police at around 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in Sitio Laray, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The operatives of the City Investigation and Detective Management Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jomar Medil served the warrant that resulted in the arrest of Jomar Canceller, 34, a resident of the said place.

Medil immediately formed a tracker team to find Canceller after receiving the warrant of arrest that was issued on November 20, 2023 by Judge Stephen Ian Belacho of Cebu City Regional Trial Court branch 22.

A bail bond of P180,000 has been granted by the court for the suspect’s temporary liberty.