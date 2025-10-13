Cebu’s agriculture sector reports P9.3M in initial quake damage

THE 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City on Sept. 30 caused an estimated P9.3 million in initial damage to aquaculture, fisheries, and post-harvest facilities across northern Cebu, according to a report from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA).

In its initial damage and loss assessment dated Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, data from the OPA show that aquaculture structures, capture fisheries, and fish landing facilities in several municipalities sustained partial to total damage.

“Speaking of agriculture, the most affected area is really in the north, particularly in the fisheries sector,” said Sarajena of the OPA.

She said the OPA recorded damages in both crops and fisheries.

“For crops, the impact is not as devastating compared to the fisheries,” she said.

Under aquaculture, losses were reported in fish cages in Bogo City amounting to P700,000; fish pens in Bantayan, Madridejos, and San Remigio worth P1.09 million; and a fish pond in San Remigio valued at P450,000.

For capture fisheries, 46 fish aggregating devices (FADs), or payao, in Catmon and Borbon were totally damaged, with estimated losses reaching P875,000, while nine fishing boats in Tabuelan, Catmon, Talisay, and Santa Fe sustained partial damage valued at P175,000.

The largest losses were recorded in post-harvest facilities, with the Cebu Fish Landing Centers in Tabogon and San Remigio suffering total damage estimated at P6 million.

Meanwhile, the corn post-harvest processing facility in Caputatan Sur, Medellin, also sustained partial damage, with the cost still to be determined.

Sarajena said the OPA has yet to propose assistance for affected fishermen in northern Cebu.

The OPA plans to distribute FADs, cages, fish pens, fingerlings, and feeds for one cropping cycle.

According to OPA data, there are 3,979 insured farmers and fisherfolk under the Cebu Province’s “Agri-Fishery Insurance” program in partnership with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC).

Sarajena added that some farmers and fisherfolk are also directly insured with the PCIC. (CDF, JJL)