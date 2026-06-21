Cebu's all-girl band 'Esther's' is just getting started

Composed of Eunice “Nice” Marie R. Gonato (vocals), Angel Grace “Tia” M. Restauro (rhythm guitar), Aaliyah “Dawn” T. Larawan (lead guitar), Grace “Ace” S. Cagang (bass guitar) and Kimberly “Kim” Mae S. Warain (drums), the all-female collective celebrated its third anniversary in June 2026.

Unexpected chemistry

The origin story of Esther’s defies the traditional garage-band narrative. There were no midnight jam sessions or spontaneous decisions to start a group. Instead, the girls were brought together by the hallways of their high school’s Special Program in the Arts. Because they belonged to different grade levels, they initially drifted in entirely separate social orbits.

The true catalyst was P. Lopez, their music teacher — and notably, the drummer for local act Oh! Caraga. Lopez threw them together into a brand-new collective, originally dubbed the Riff Girls.

“Our senses of humor did not click at first,” Dawn said. “Studio practices were very awkward. Ace is the most extroverted and tried to lighten the mood with jokes, but they just wouldn’t land.”

Compounding the initial awkwardness was a unique rule: the girls didn’t get to choose their instruments. Lopez assigned them like classroom duties.

“It was very difficult at first because we had no idea what we were doing, but she stayed patient, constantly reminding us to take it one step at a time.”

Learning to play from scratch

For a group of students who only understood the basic textbook theory of music, suddenly being expected to command a stage was a daunting leap of faith.

It helped immensely that they all possessed a natural talent for singing, though stepping behind instruments forced them to balance their vocals with technical performance. Kim, who originally had other musical instincts, found herself stationed behind a massive drum kit.

“I never expected to be a drummer,” she said, tracing her journey from the background to anchoring the backline. “But I learned it along the way and grew to love it.”

Tia took up the rhythm guitar, fighting through the steep learning curve by leaning heavily on the band’s collective ambition. Meanwhile, Ace, assigned to the bass, quickly realized that simplicity is a myth.

“I thought bass would be easy since I’d only be hitting one note at a time. I was so wrong! My hands looked so awkward playing complex bass riffs.”

The trial by fire extended to Dawn on lead guitar. Having only taken basic summer lessons in the third grade, she couldn’t even play bar chords when the band formed. Yet, at their very first live gigw, they were forced to cover Guns N’ Roses’ notoriously intricate “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” They stumbled, they practiced and they survived.

The final piece of the emotional puzzle was Nice. Naturally introverted and deeply uncomfortable with crowds, she suddenly found herself acting as the frontwoman. For a long time, the microphone felt like a barrier—even for a group where every member can carry a tune. But then came Sonata, a performance that shifted their entire trajectory.

“That was the first time I truly connected with the crowd,” Nice said. “Instead of being nervous, I just felt pure excitement and really enjoyed myself.”

Whimsical aesthetic, hard rock edge

If you catch Esther’s live today, you are likely to experience a severe case of visual and sonic whiplash. They walk onstage dressed in whimsical, soft aesthetics, looking as though they might play delicate acoustic folk — and then they launch into hard-hitting, punk-infused rock, backed by rich, multi-part vocal harmonies that leverage everyone’s singing ability.

“Exactly!” Tia beamed when asked about the deliberate contrast. “The very first songs we covered were by Avril Lavigne and Paramore, which have that punk edge. We want our music to have a rock-ish edge without being overwhelmingly heavy, all while highlighting Bisaya culture and language.”

While their current setlists dance between the classic rock of Guns N’ Roses and the smooth contemporary R&B of Olivia Dean, their true north remains pointed firmly toward home.

They are currently stepping into a new chapter of that mission with their upcoming single, “Ikaw Ra,” a track born from a democratic songwriting session where every member had a hand in crafting the lyrics.

The call to padayon

Navigating a historically male-centric band scene might intimidate some, but Esther’s move through the local industry with the casual confidence of an act that earned its place through hard work.

“Honestly, we’ve never felt inferior,” Nice said. “This generation is very welcoming and open to women stepping into these spaces.”

They look to scenes in Japan and Thailand, where all-female rock groups pull massive crowds, as blueprints for what they can achieve right here in Cebu.

Perhaps those dreaming of starting a band after watching music anime like “K-On!l” or “Bocchi the Rock!”

Nice’s answer is immediate and grounded in the real friction of the last three years.

“The process of making that dream a reality is not easy—trust me. There will be a lot of ups, downs, disagreements and naysayers. You cannot let the negative comments get to you. My message is simple: create and push forward (padayon).”. S