Cebu’s best-kept wedding secrets: Tips from local experts

Planning a wedding is often seen as an exciting and joyful journey, but behind the scenes of selecting venues, sending out invitations, and managing vendors, many couples experience a roller coaster of emotional stress. A 2024 survey by the comprehensive wedding guide website Zola revealed that 96 percent of couples found wedding planning stressful, with 40 percent describing it as “extremely stressful.” For 35 percent of couples, the most challenging part was figuring out all the fine details of their big day.

The Kasalan at Kotilyon 2024, Cebu’s premier wedding tourism expo, was held at the Ayala Center Cebu from Oct. 11 to 13, providing an opportunity for couples to meet top wedding venues and suppliers. This article offers valuable insights from key industry players — ranging from resorts and hotels to ring suppliers — on how to create a dream wedding without losing one’s peace of mind.

Experience is key

Mary Peña, Events Sales Officer of Oakridge Pavilion, stressed that couples should focus on the overall experience when planning their wedding. It’s not just about choosing a beautiful venue, but about ensuring the event is seamless and memorable for everyone involved. She suggested couples look for a location that offers outstanding guest accommodations and exceeds expectations with its amenities.

“It’s always a joy when couples come back to us after their wedding to celebrate other milestones, like baptisms. This shows that the venue has left a lasting impression and has become a meaningful place in their lives,” she shared.

By focusing on the experience, couples can create a wedding that becomes a place they return to for future celebrations, making it even more special. From guest comfort to thoughtful amenities, selecting a venue that goes above and beyond can make all the difference.

Embrace the trends

Dyvonee Paez, sales manager of Bluewater Resorts, noted that Cebu’s islands have become prime wedding destinations, offering a unique and picturesque setting. For couples with more flexibility in their budget, she encouraged considering a resort wedding. “Resort weddings, especially on island paradises, provide an unforgettable experience — not just for you but for your guests, too,” she said.

One can easily imagine friends and family relaxing on the beach, sipping cocktails as the couple exchanges vows against a backdrop of swaying palms and golden sunsets — an idyllic setting for any wedding.

Safety first

Couples often become so focused on the details of wedding planning — choosing flowers, coordinating vendors and finalizing guest lists — that they sometimes overlook a critical factor: security. Angel Cui, sales executive of Fairfield by Marriott, emphasized that ensuring the safety and comfort of the couple and their guests should be a top priority when choosing a venue.

“Weddings are joyous occasions, but they can also be unpredictable. Couples should feel reassured that their venue is prepared for any unexpected situations,” she said.

Cui recommended selecting a venue that not only provides beautiful aesthetics but also offers essential safety features, such as backup systems for power outages, security personnel and well-planned evacuation routes in case of emergencies.

Order early

When it comes to wedding rings, Athena from Meycauayan Jewelries offered one crucial piece of advice: “Order early!” She explained that selecting the perfect ring should always prioritize quality. “Choosing a ring is significant; it’s a symbol of your love and commitment, so don’t skimp on quality,” she advised.

Opting for made-to-order or customized rings allows couples to showcase their unique style and preferences, but customization takes time.

“The earlier you place your order, the better,” Athena noted. Planning ahead ensures couples get the best deals and can manage their budget realistically.

Truly Cebuano

One of the standout moments of Kasalan at Kotilyon 2024 was the spotlight it placed on Cebu’s exceptional local designers. The event showcased the talents of creators such as Wendell Quisido, Bee Urgello, Oscar James, Hanz Coquilla and Griffins Malazarte. Couples didn’t have to search far to find stunning wedding gowns that perfectly captured the essence of their love story.

Cebu is home to many designers who blend contemporary and traditional styles. From flowing A-line gowns to intricate lacework and modern silhouettes, there’s something to match every bride’s vision. Whether envisioning a romantic ball gown or a sleek, minimalist dress, Cebu’s talented designers are ready to turn bridal dreams into reality.