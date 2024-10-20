Cebu's bon ace, finali shine at Manila fame

It also took home the Best Product Design for Home Decor and Houseware for its Achite Chess Board by Bon Ace which takes inspiration from the quarrying of malachite, crafted with malachite resin and rich walnut wood.

Finali Furniture, on the other hand, received the Best Product Design for Furniture. The Zulu Bench, designed by Angelo Cadungog for Finali Furniture weaves lampakanay and raffia fibers around an intricate metal frame, fusing organic textures with industrial precision.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos presented the Katha Awards to the winners during the first day of the three-day Manila Fame on Oct. 17, 2024. The winners received a Katha Awards Trophy; a free spot at Manila Fame 2025; and an opportunity for a product showcase, market sensing and a round-trip ticket to an overseas trade fair.

Other Katha Awards winners included Zarate Manila for Best Sustainable Booth Design, Prizmic and Brill for both Best Booth Design and Best Product Design for Holiday and Gifts, Buttons ‘N Things for the Eco-Design Award, and Azcor Lighting System Inc. for Best Product Design for Lamps and Lighting.

The Katha Awards is the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions’ (Citem) way of celebrating Philippine export products from Manila Fame exhibitors that embody craftsmanship, excellence and innovation in design and function, including aspects that embody responsible sustainability efforts.

From the materials used to the processes employed, and the translation of ideas into impressive pieces, the various categories of the Katha Awards validate the dedication and hard work of Filipino creatives behind each winning piece produced for the various sectors.

Citem is the promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry.

/ KOC