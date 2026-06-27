Cebu’s BPO industry at a crossroads

FOR nearly two decades, Cebu has been one of the country’s biggest outsourcing hubs, employing tens of thousands of customer service representatives, technical support agents, finance specialists and back-office workers.

According to Haidee Enriquez, president of the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP), about 160,000 full-time industry employees, or 15 percent of the national workforce, are based in Cebu Province.

Today, however, the industry is facing two simultaneous pressures.

Workers say wages have failed to keep pace with the rapidly rising cost of living. Employers, meanwhile, argue they are fighting to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded global outsourcing market while adapting to artificial intelligence and changing client demands.

The result is an unusually broad debate — not just about pay, but about whether Philippine labor laws still adequately protect workers in one of the country’s largest private-sector industries.

Why are workers asking for a P1,200 daily minimum wage?

On June 17, 2026, the BPO Industry Employees’ Network (Bien-Cebu) filed a petition before the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) 7 seeking a P1,200 daily minimum wage.

The petition argues that current wage levels no longer reflect the region’s economic reality.

The numbers underpinning that argument are striking.

Central Visayas recorded 10.8 percent inflation in May 2026, the highest among all Philippine regions and the 10th straight month it led the country.

Inflation hit even harder for lower-income households, reaching 15.4 percent, while food inflation climbed to 17.9 percent. Prices of some vegetables rose by as much as 54 percent compared with a year earlier, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Bien-Cebu says those increases have made everyday necessities — including food, transportation, electricity and rent — increasingly difficult to afford.

The group is also asking that salaries above the minimum wage be adjusted to prevent wage distortion, where workers earning only slightly above minimum pay lose the value of their experience once the wage floor rises.

Rather than waiting for the normal annual wage review, the organization argues that the current inflation spike justifies an earlier intervention.

Why are employers pushing back?

Industry leaders do not necessarily disagree with workers’ assessment that living costs have risen sharply.

Instead, they argue that companies face a different set of pressures.

According to Cebu IT-BPM Organization vice president Darwin John Moises, outsourcing firms are competing for contracts against providers in India, Vietnam and parts of Latin America.

Higher labor costs, employers argue, could make Cebu less attractive if productivity and workforce skills do not improve alongside wages.

Instead of relying solely on wage increases, industry leaders advocate greater investment in upskilling and reskilling so workers can transition into higher-value services such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, analytics and other specialized digital work.

From the industry’s perspective, moving workers into more sophisticated roles offers a more sustainable path toward higher incomes while preserving Cebu’s competitiveness.

In other words, the debate is less about whether workers deserve higher pay than about how that pay can be sustained in an increasingly competitive global market.

However, Kyle Enero, president of Bien-Cebu, said in a press statement, “Upskilling is not the issue. It is low wages. Many BPO workers are already working beyond their job descriptions, filling in multiple roles but not receiving corresponding increases in compensation.”

Enero said Bien-Cebu supports higher pay for upskilled workers but argues that the minimum wage itself should provide a livable income as economic conditions continue to deteriorate.

Why is “floating status” becoming a bigger issue?

Separate from the wage debate is another issue labor advocates say has become increasingly common in the outsourcing sector: the use of floating status.

The provision dates back to the 1974 Labor Code, when lawmakers were regulating industries such as manufacturing and private security — not internet-based outsourcing.

The law allows employers to temporarily suspend work without pay for up to six months under certain circumstances.

Labor advocates claim that some BPO companies now use that provision differently.

When overseas clients reduce contracts or shut down accounts, workers may be placed on unpaid “bench” status instead of being formally laid off.

That distinction matters.

A formal retrenchment generally requires advance notice, government reporting requirements and separation benefits.

Workers placed on floating status receive none of those immediately.

Advocates argue that because few employees can afford to remain unpaid for months, many eventually resign voluntarily — giving up benefits they might otherwise receive through a formal separation process.

Labor groups contend this represents a modern use of a labor provision written for a very different economy.

Why aren’t unions handling these disputes?

Unlike in manufacturing, organized labor has had only a limited presence inside the Philippine BPO industry.

Two structural factors help explain why.

First, employee turnover often reaches 30 to 40 percent annually, making it difficult to build long-term organizing campaigns.

Second, labor advocates say organizing efforts frequently encounter management resistance.

As a result, organizations such as Bien-Cebu have increasingly taken on roles traditionally associated with unions despite lacking formal collective bargaining rights.

Those activities include helping workers file complaints through the government’s Single Entry Approach (SEnA), reviewing disciplinary actions, assisting employees facing changing performance targets, organizing peer-support networks and coordinating with international labor organizations that engage multinational outsourcing clients.

What changes are lawmakers considering?

Bien-Cebu argues that existing labor laws have not kept pace with the realities of today’s outsourcing industry.

Two proposed measures illustrate that effort.

Magna Carta for BPO workers

The proposal would modernize protections by:

limiting the use of prolonged floating status;

requiring employers to continue medical benefits while workers are benched;

providing a guaranteed living allowance during bench periods; and

establishing a nationwide minimum starting salary for BPO workers.

House Bill 8189 (BPO Workers Welfare Act)

The bill focuses on another emerging concern: algorithmic management.

It would require companies to disclose how automated monitoring systems evaluate worker performance, responding to concerns that opaque software increasingly influences promotions, disciplinary actions and terminations.

Supporters argue that greater transparency would allow employees to challenge unfair or inaccurate automated evaluations.

The bigger picture

The current debate over Cebu’s BPO industry extends beyond a single wage petition.

It reflects broader questions about how one of the Philippines’ largest employment sectors should adapt to rapid technological change, persistent inflation and intensifying global competition.

For workers, the immediate concern is purchasing power after months of unusually high inflation.

For employers, the challenge is remaining cost-competitive while moving into higher-value services increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

At the same time, disputes over floating status and automated workplace surveillance raise a deeper question: whether labor protections written decades before the digital economy are still adequate for an industry employing roughly 1.4 million Filipinos.

How policymakers respond could shape not only wages in Cebu’s outsourcing sector, but also the future balance between competitiveness and worker protection across the country’s IT-BPM industry.