Cebu’s BRT: A solution or a complication

Why does it feel like instead of relief, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project here in our beloved Cebu City is just giving us a bigger headache? When this project first started, we felt so much hope and joy because we really thought it would finally fix our long-standing traffic problem. But now, so many of us are asking: Is it actually helping, or is it just causing way more issues?

The whole idea behind the BRT was simple: dedicated lanes for buses so they could zoom past, cut down on traffic, and help people get to their places on time. Sounds great, right? But out on our roads, the reality is totally different.

Even with all its modern growth, Cebu still has some roads that just aren’t that wide. Now, if we take away space from those already narrow roads for the BRT, what happens to all the other cars, jeepneys, and motorcycles?

The result? Slower movement for everyone, major traffic jams, and minutes of waiting just to move a little bit. A lot of people are complaining that instead of their commute time getting shorter, it’s actually gotten longer.

There are still complaints about not enough buses, students being late, and the constant traffic. If the BRT isn’t reliable right now, it makes sense that people will just go back to riding traditional jeepneys. If that happens, then what about the original goal of reducing the number of vehicles on the road?

Sure, there are some traffic enforcers trying to manage the roads during rush hours, like 6 to 7 in the morning, to help people cross. But that doesn’t mean the BRT isn’t a huge pain. Because of the traffic, some motorcycles are even using the pedestrian walkways as their own lane!

Finding a fix for Cebu’s traffic isn’t easy; it’s like a complex puzzle that needs a long time to solve. The BRT isn’t the only answer. We really need to look at the bigger picture: better traffic management overall and improving other options like bicycles and proper walkways.

The BRT in Cebu is clearly still having problems because of the traffic, and since half the road has been taken up by this project, it’s causing issues not just for us students but for other workers too.

Hopefully, our officials will really listen to our voices and come up with more effective solutions that give us relief, not just another headache.

The most important question right now is: Can the Cebu BRT truly be our answer, or is it going to stay a symbol of a great idea that just went wrong? The answer doesn’t lie in nice speeches from officials, but in real action. We need solutions, not excuses. The future of us Cebuano commuters depends on it.