Cebu’s Buytrago, Varga finish second in Beach Pro

JAMES BUYTRAGO and Rancel Varga settled for the silver medal in the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures, bowing to the Czech Republic’s Krystof Jan Oliva and Vaclav Kurka, 21-16, 16-21, 13-15, on April 14, 2024.

Germany’s Chenoa Christ and Anna-Lena Grüne won the women’s title, beating Alaina Chacon and Mariah Whalen of the US, 21-12, 13-21, 15-12, at the Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land in the City of Santa Rosa.

Toms Liepa and Ernests Puskundzis of Latvia bagged the men’s bronze, beating Turkey’s Hasan Huseyin Mermer and Kurt Sacit, 22-20, 21-10.

Japan’s Riko Tsujimura and Takemi Nishibori defeated New Zealand’s Danielle Quigley and Olivia MacDonald, 21-14, 15-21, 15-12, in the women’s bronze medal match.

“We are pleased to be on this stage, blessed for the experience,” Varga said. “It was a good run.”

“We fell short, but we are grateful for the experience,” Buytrago said.

Varga and Buytrago earlier defeated Toms Liepa and Ernests Puskundzis of Latvia, 21-14, 21-16, in the semifinals. / PR