Cebu’s creative spirit in focus at Estilo Sugbuanon 2024

Cebu was buzzing with creativity over the weekend as Estilo Sugbuanon 2024 took the spotlight. The event, presented by the Cebu City Tourism Commission and SM Seaside City Cebu, celebrated Cebuano talent in fashion, art, culture and tourism. The grand launch on Sept. 20, 2024, at The Skypark set the stage for a spectacular three-day showcase.

Estilo Sugbuanon paid tribute to Cebu’s flourishing creative industry, offering a vibrant platform for fashion designers, artists, filmmakers and emerging talents to share their craft with a wider audience. The event highlighted Cebu’s rich artistic heritage while blending it with modern interpretations, honoring both tradition and innovation.

Cebu Wear showcase

One of the most anticipated segments was the Cebu Wear Fashion Show, where Cebu’s best fashion designers took center stage. Audiences were treated to a captivating display of playful silhouettes that merged the elegance of the traditional terno with fresh, contemporary aesthetics.

Creative experiences

On Sept. 22, Estilo Sugbuanon featured a full roster of creative experiences. The Fashion Institute of Design & Arts (Fida) showcased its 2024 graduates in an exclusive Fida Gradshow, spotlighting Cebu’s next generation of fashion trailblazers. Alumni designers like Angela Dado, Maria Navarete, Jeanom Ursua, Yoko Sato, La Coca, Sheena Si, Jan Solito, Ayka Lim and Erwin Paler also had their works on display in a fashion exhibit.

Alongside the fashion events, the Cebuano Cinema Development Council hosted film screenings, workshops, auditions and castings to promote local filmmaking talents. The Miss Cebu 2024 screening was another exciting highlight, drawing attention to young women leaders who embody beauty, talent and advocacy.

Young designers competition

As part of Estilo Sugbuanon’s celebration of Cebu’s creative economy, the event also launched the Cebu Young Designers Competition, a crucial stepping stone for rising talents. Attendees enjoyed various artistic expressions, including painting exhibitions and visual arts displays by local artists.

With Estilo Sugbuanon, Cebu demonstrates that its creative scene is as dynamic and diverse as ever. The combination of heritage, art and forward-thinking fashion positions Cebu not only as a cultural hub but also as a key player in the country’s evolving creative landscape.