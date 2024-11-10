Cebu’s CYO represents PH at International Junior Orchestra Festival

Young musicians from Grades 1 to 12 joined together for an afternoon celebrating diversity through music.

The festival program began with the Saitama Junior Orchestra performing “Plink Plank Plunk” and the “Thunder and Lightning Polka.” Following this were beginner classes with the Shinjuku and Metropolitan Junior Orchestras, playing popular themes from Ultraman, Detective Conan and Aladdin’s “A Whole New World.”

The intermediate class delivered memorable pieces, including “Moonlight Legend” from Sailor Moon, a medley from Howl’s Moving Castle and the theme song from Doraemon. Several Japanese orchestras continued the program, including the Tochigi Junior Orchestra with the prelude of Grieg’s Holberg Suite and a medley from Les Misérables. The Tokorozawa and Sakura Junior Orchestras performed the third movement of Sibelius’ Karelia Suite and the theme from Pirates of the Caribbean, while the Gunma Junior Orchestra played Bizet’s Farandole from L’Arlésienne and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance.