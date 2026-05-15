Cebu’s first beach martial arts card scheduled for May 31

CEBUANO fight fans will have something to look forward to as Mactan Fighting League (MFL) 1 takes center stage on May 31, 2026, at the Vaño Beach grounds in Lapu-Lapu City.

The martial arts event will feature Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and boxing matches.

“We want to promote fighters and give them the proper avenue to showcase their talent and hopefully bring them to the international stage,” MFL promoter Lica Noynay said during the event’s press conference Friday, May 15, at Sunburst Fried Chicken in Baseline Center.

“This is our first event. It is a collaboration of two gyms. This will be the first martial arts event in Cebu to be held at a beach resort.”

The show is being co-promoted by Noynay’s Cebu Fighting Ground and coach Danzle Tulod’s Lapu-Lapu Striker.

Headlining MFL 1 is an exciting super Muay Thai bout between 16-year-old Anthon Rey Divinagracia and promising prospect Christian Belarmino.

Divinagracia is a former amateur boxer who shifted his focus to Muay Thai under Tulod’s guidance, while Belarmino is a talented fighter preparing to make his professional debut.

“I have prepared hard for this fight. I’ll be the one to give him a hard test before he turns pro,” said Divinagracia.

Tulod likened Divinagracia’s fighting style to his moniker, “Signal No. 4,” comparing him to a strong typhoon.

“There will be a knockout. We will keep up with their pace and showcase our striking,” said Tulod.

Also featured on the card is local striking legend Renan Noblefranca, who will take on Rey John Dalmacio in a super kickboxing fight.

Other featured super Muay Thai matchups include Michael Rebayos against Isaac Dela Cruz, Jeran Eleccion versus Lyndon Pescador, Kim Bisbal going up against Pio Luy, and Nathaniel Lanza taking on July Salatan.

Johnver Espra will slug it out with Jeson Marangga in another featured super kickboxing bout.

The event will also showcase two boxing bouts: Hanz Quilaton against Kirby Hoybia and Vince Russell Dayondon versus Kenneth Toledo.

Two women’s bouts are likewise set to highlight the event, with Sara Mary Valencia facing Lovely Balistoy in an MMA fight and Angel Orgando battling Shinnen Lyra Ilustrisimo in kickboxing.

“What they are doing here is good because it is a series of events that will give new fighters a chance to showcase their talent,” said Yaw-Yan Ardigma founder and CEO Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., who is helping organize the event.

This is the first of a series of martial arts events. Organizers are targeting two events this year, with foreign fighters from India, China, Malaysia, and Papua New Guinea potentially being featured in their next show. / EKA