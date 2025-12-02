Cebu’s first ICC-accredited counsel clarifies: No political ties

NEWLY accredited International Criminal Court (ICC) counsel Rameses Victorius “Ram” Villagonzalo issued a clarification to dispel political assumptions surrounding his inclusion in the ICC List of Counsel.

Villagonzalo, senior partner of the Villagonzalo & Villagonzalo Law Office, was recently announced as the first lawyer from Cebu and the Visayas region to be accepted into the ICC’s roster of qualified counsel, enabling him to represent parties before the international tribunal.

In an official statement released by his law office, Villagonzalo emphasized that his accreditation “does not connect him with any political party or politician, whether officially or otherwise,” stressing that he remains a private litigator who is professionally independent and insulated from political developments.

Villagonzalo told SunStar Cebu that the clarification was necessary following circulating assumptions linking him to a former head of state currently facing complaints before the ICC.

“We are constrained to issue that in order to ward off political assumptions by some quarters that I will or have been engaged to represent a former head of state who is accused before the ICC,” he said.

He added that accreditation alone does not automatically assign lawyers to specific individuals or cases.

The ICC may summon accredited counsel for various roles, such as special defense, additional prosecution staff, or assistance to the Office of the Prosecutor, depending on the needs of the court.

Villagonzalo is now one of six Filipino lawyers accredited by the ICC, a milestone he described as both humbling and professionally significant. (CAV)