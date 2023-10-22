Cebu’s first recipient of The Knight Grand Cross

Certain individuals in the field of humanitarian work shine brightly, leaving a lasting impact on the lives they touch. One such remarkable figure is Rupert Ouano, a Cebuano humanitarian, who has dedicated his life to uplifting the underprivileged in Cambodia for seven years. His altruistic endeavors led to him becoming the first-ever recipient from Cebu in history of the prestigious Knight Grand Cross Medal of the Royal Order of Cambodia.

“I dedicate this to my parents because I was able to get their genes of humility, hard work and being very modest. And without those genes that I inherited from my parents, I will not be able to earn this award,” said Rupert.

Initiatives

Rupert is a registered nurse who migrated to the USA in 1985. His empathy for those less fortunate encouraged him to join a non-governmental organization called “Friends without Borders,” that would eventually lead him to Cambodia, a country still recovering from the scars of its troubled history. In 2012, he went back alone and started lots of initiatives and changed lives.

One of the prevailing challenges in Cambodia is literacy largely due to the lack of access to educational resources, with transportation being a significant hurdle. Rupert points out that the cost of transportation often exceeds the teachers’ salaries. To bridge this gap, Rupert took it upon himself to construct homes for teachers, ensuring they live just minutes away from their schools.

“We took lumber and everything, put it in a tractor and then built it. The problem with the failed school system in Khulen Mountain Village is because it seems remote, they don’t have transportation. The problem is that the fare they pay for transportation is much higher than the salary they receive,” said Rupert.

Rupert extended his support to local agriculture in Phnom Khram, province of Siem Reap through entrepreneurship. He emphasized the familiar struggle faced by Cambodian farmers, akin to their Filipino counterparts, where middlemen profit, leaving the hardworking farmers in poverty despite producing high-quality rice.

“I rented the raw land for the farmers to plant rice at $50 per hectare and per year and the farmers cultivate the land,” said Rupert.

Leveraging his nursing expertise, Rupert also established a triage system in the same village to combat infectious diseases. Notably, Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease was a common issue among children. Rupert’s initiative involved separating infected children from healthy ones using dedicated tents. He then assessed the severity of their conditions, prioritizing hospital care for those in most urgent need, ultimately making a significant impact on child health in Cambodia.

Future plans

Rupert’s outstanding work received recognition, with a nomination from Cambodian Prime Minister Dr. Hun Manet, and the award presented by King Norodom Sihamoni.

The medal is a prestigious honor bestowed by the Cambodian government, expressing gratitude for significant contributions. It serves as one of the highest distinctions for non-Cambodians and promotes further cooperation and goodwill.

Now for Rupert, it’s time he goes back what he learned and apply it to his fellowmen in the Philippines.

“The model village I created in Cambodia which is the prototype of a village I plan to create in remote, impoverished, rural areas in the Philippines for livelihood sustenance, literacy improvement and access to health care,” said Rupert.

Rupert is setting his sights on extending his help to Barangay Punta Engaño in Mactan, Cebu. He has already established contacts with the local government unit and the residents of the area. His vision is to enhance tourism without causing any displacement of the villagers. Rupert intends to introduce a unique approach that involves tourists in a cultural immersion experience, ensuring the community’s well-being and preserving their way of life.