Cebu’s first underground MRT takes a major step forward with P426M funding

METRO Cebu’s dream of an underground railway system is moving closer to reality. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is putting up P426 million this year to fund a massive study to see how the project can be built.

This major update was shared during a big regional meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The goal is to build a reliable train system that can handle Cebu's growing traffic and travel needs for years to come.

Big projects moving into the study phase

The Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 has officially given its green light to start this study. At the same time, they approved a new transport master plan for the nearby island of Bohol.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro explained that several massive traffic-busting projects are finally getting analyzed to see if they can be built.

“Yes, we have a lot, we have the fourth bridge, the underground MRT, our dams na feasibility study na, the coastal highway is already in our study for feasibility study,” Baricuatro said.

Connecting buses, trains, bikes

The underground MRT is designed to be the heart of a much bigger transport network. The idea is to connect walking paths, bicycle lanes, jeepneys, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), and the new rail line so commuters can switch between them easily.

Jennifer Bretaña, the Regional Director for the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) 7, explained why this matters.

“It is actually part of the Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit (UMRT), that’s what is good about Metro Cebu, may plano, supposed to be, the BRT sasaluin nang MRT,” Bretaña said. “So, it’s really multi-modal talaga siya pag-natapos.” (It is actually part of the Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit (UMRT), that’s what is good about Metro Cebu, there is a plan; supposedly, the BRT will be backed up by the MRT. So, it’s really going to be multi-modal once it is finished.)

Originally, the government planned to wait until the BRT bus lines were completely finished before starting on the MRT train line because trains cost so much money. However, national leaders changed their strategy to fast-track the funding for the train study because traffic needs are so urgent.

“Supposed to be in the plan pag-natapos yung BRT, mag start yung MRT, but despite that the DOTr decided na they will fund already for the feasibility study of the underground MRT,” Bretaña added. (Supposedly in the plan, once the BRT is finished, the MRT will start, but despite that, the DOTr decided that they will already fund the feasibility study of the underground MRT.)

Mapping out a 67-kilometer route

Bretaña pointed out that a lone bus system or a lone train system won't solve Cebu's traffic problem. They have to work together. While she notes that building the actual railway will be very expensive, getting the funding for this study is a huge first step.

When the entire railway network is finished in the future, it will be massive:

The Central Line: This will run through the middle of the metro area and act as the anchor for the whole project.

North and South Extensions: The central line will eventually connect Danao City all the way down to Carcar City, covering 67.5 kilometers.

The Coastal Line: A separate 25-kilometer line will stretch out to Lapu-Lapu City.

The newly funded study will focus directly on the crucial Central Line.

The timeline: What happens next?

The money for this P426 million study is coming from an Asian Development Bank Official Development Assistance (ADB-ODA) loan. Right now, the DOTr is working on the early paperwork to hire the experts who will conduct the research.

Government officials hope to start looking for contractors by the third quarter of 2026 and hand out the contract by the end of this year. Once the study officially starts, it will take about 34 months to finish. After that, the project goes to the National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (Neda-ICC) for a final six-month review.

While it will take a few years of careful planning before construction workers actually break ground, this funding marks a definitive turning point for the future of commuting in Metro Cebu. CDF