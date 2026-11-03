Cebu's flood test

A YEAR after typhoon Tino turned streets into rivers, Metro Cebu’s hardest question is no longer why it flooded. Engineers, planners and disaster officials have offered explanations. The question now is whether those lessons have become funded projects before the next storm.

Tino dumped 428 millimeters of rain in a day, more than double Metro Cebu’s usual monthly average of 200 millimeters. Much fell on mountain ridges, sending floodwaters into communities in Mandaue and Talisay within one to two hours, according to urban planner Joseph Michael “Yumi” Espina, an architect.

A University of the Philippines study identified three contributing factors: narrowed rivers, accumulated garbage and two decades of upland development.

Engr. Felrem Lor of Cebu Institute of Technology-University said drainage infrastructure has failed to keep pace with urban growth.

Why the water came so fast

Four major watersheds feed Metro Cebu: Mananga, Butuanon, Cotcot and Cansaga. Mananga drains toward Talisay, while Butuanon flows through Mandaue.

Lor identified two problems: increased surface runoff and inadequate drainage capacity.

Soil and trees once absorbed rainfall. Concrete, asphalt and roofs now convert as much as 90 to 95 percent of rainfall into surface runoff, aggravated by Cebu’s steep mountain terrain.

Meanwhile, waterways have narrowed because of siltation, garbage and encroachments.

Engr. Maria Nenita Jumao-as, executive director of the University of San Carlos Water Resource Center, previously described Cebu’s flooding as “flashy,” explaining that the island’s narrow shape and steep terrain rapidly channel upland rainwater toward low-lying communities.

Urbanization further reduces the ground’s ability to absorb rainfall, increasing the speed and intensity of flooding.

The missing link in planning

Espina said Cebu City does not lack plans. What is missing is a critical link between land-use planning and budgeting.

The planning process should progress from the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (Clup) to the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), the three-year Executive Legislative Agenda and finally the budget.

Although Cebu City has a Clup and an executive-legislative agenda, it lacks a completed CDP.

Without this, investment programs and barangay allocations are often decided separately, weakening coordination. Five sector committees are now working to complete the missing plan, said Espina, co-chairman of the Cebu Development Council.

A report titled “From Watershed to City,” submitted by Atty. Anastacio Muntuerto Jr., then vice chairman of the City’s Flood and Drainage Council, similarly identified the gap between scientific studies and implementation as Cebu’s central challenge.