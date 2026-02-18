Cebu’s 'ghost' flood projects: NBI-7 elevates probe to Manila for action

THE investigation into non-existent flood control projects in Cebu has reached a major milestone. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas has officially turned over its findings on three "ghost" projects to its Central Office in Manila for final evaluation and potential prosecution.

NBI-7 Director Jose Ermie Monsanto confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, that the files are now being reviewed by the Manila office to determine who should be held criminally liable.

“As far as the NBI-7 is concerned, we have enough evidence, but it's up to the Central Office to evaluate,” Monsanto stated.

The probe into these "ghost" projects—projects that were funded but never actually built—began in late 2025. Investigators confirmed through site visits on Feb. 13 that the infrastructure simply did not exist. While the specific locations have not yet been made public, the findings are part of a massive nationwide crackdown on infrastructure corruption.

The probe continues

Even though the main files are now in Manila, Director Monsanto emphasized that his team in Cebu is not slowing down.

“It does not mean we will stop our investigation. I am not satisfied with the evidence gathered so far, and I told my agents to gather more,” Monsanto said.

The local office is now shifting its focus toward:

Summoning witnesses and representatives from various agencies.

Reviewing documents for projects that were partially completed.

Checking for substandard or "poor quality" work that failed to protect the city from floods.

DPWH Reform

This move coincides with a major push for accountability from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Secretary Vince Dizon recently announced that the DPWH would submit its own report to the Office of the Ombudsman regarding anomalous projects in Cebu.

The investigation is part of a 2025 nationwide audit ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. following severe flooding during Typhoon Tino, which exposed many of these failed or non-existent projects.

For residents of Cebu, these "ghost" projects represent more than just lost money—they represent a direct threat to safety. When funds intended for flood protection disappear, communities are left vulnerable to rising waters. The current probe aims not only to punish those involved but to ensure that future tax money is actually spent on the infrastructure it was promised for.