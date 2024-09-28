Cebu’s iconic landmark TOPS launches own media center

CEBU’s iconic landmark now houses the newly launched TOPS Media Center (TMC), offering a 360-degree panoramic view and a seamless mix of live radio, podcasts, and real-time interaction through advanced technology.

Located on the 4th floor of The Circle at TOPS, TMC broadcasts on dyUR 105.1 FM.

Led by former Y101 FM personality Jiggy Jr. and Mashup King Kuya Magik, TMC aims to showcase Cebuano and Visayan talents to a global audience.

“TMC is a media hub for everything. It is not just a radio station, not just a podcast studio, or even a record label, but we are bringing the best of us, the Cebuanos, to the world,” said TMC personality Kuya Magik.

Radio personality Jiggy Jr. highlighted TMC’s mission to spotlight local and undiscovered artists, saying, “Our goal is to nurture Cebuano and Visayan talents and spot a global star through radio, social media, and other platforms.”

TMC’s website, www.topsmediacenter.com, serves as a hub for news, entertainment, and music. The center also expands its reach through platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

The duo also revealed that TMC will soon feature its unique “360-degree Sessions” where artists can record their music videos or do live performances with a 360-degree view of Cebu City at The Sky 360.

“TMC is also a venue for artists who want to take their music videos or live performances to the next level. TOPS, through The Sky 360, will be a venue for performances that will surely feature not just the beauty of the city lights of Cebu City during the nighttime but can be an intimate venue for fans to interact with their idols,” said Jiggy Jr.

TMC is the broadcast arm of TOPS Media Cebu Corporation. / PR