Cebu’s investment playbook: Workforce, infra, incentives

CEBU officials are positioning the province as a major growth engine and alternative investment hub, highlighting its strengths even as national economic challenges persist.

The Province launched the Cebu International Investment Summit 2026 on Monday, Jan. 12, to attract global capital for manufacturing, artificial intelligence and healthcare. While the national economy faces challenges like a weakening peso, local leaders are pitching Cebu’s specific advantages — including a skilled workforce and new tax incentives — to secure long-term development.

Workforce advantage

Local leaders argue the province possesses a specific advantage defined by a multilingual and tech-savvy population. Global strategist Brian To, husband of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, noted that the region is shifting from traditional call centers to high-value creative industries and “clinical excellence.” The province produces more than 12,000 medical professionals annually, offering licensed talent at a fraction of U.S. costs.

“Cebu can chart its own course while the national landscape remains uncertain,” To said. “Investors who act now can help build industries that generate employment, enhance healthcare and foster innovation.”

Infrastructure as the engine

1Tahanan Party-list Rep. Nathaniel Oducado likened the province to a high-performance vehicle where infrastructure serves as the engine. He highlighted that the Mactan-Cebu International Airport has expanded capacity to 12.5 million passengers annually and now utilizes a second parallel runway to bypass congestion in Manila.

“Cebu is no longer just aiming to regain its old glory; it is prepared to lead the country’s economic development,” Oducado said.

Key infrastructure upgrades include:

Port logistics: The Port of Cebu ranks 43rd globally and contributes more than P2 billion to the economy.

Utilities: A mixed power supply exceeding 1,000 megawatts and stable water services support industrial needs.

Medical facilities: Recent investments include P1.3 billion in hospital upgrades and advanced capabilities like pediatric liver transplants.

“Even the best workforce cannot operate at full capacity without stable infrastructure,” Oducado said.

Fiscal and security incentives

To lower costs for investors, the province is banking on a strategy called the “Fiscal Shield.” This is anchored on the Create More Act, a law that allows a 100 percent additional deduction on power expenses. Officials state this effectively cuts industrial power costs to between $0.08 and $0.09 per kilowatt-hour, making Cebu competitive with Vietnam and Thailand.

The summit also promoted “Fortress Visayas,” a concept leveraging Cebu’s geopolitical safety. As a designated U.S. Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement site, Mactan serves as a protected logistics hub with allied-funded upgrades.

Privatizing survival

This aggressive economic pitch comes as Cebu adapts to recent environmental challenges. Following flood control failures during Typhoon Tino in late 2025, the strategy now includes “privatizing survival.”

Investors are encouraged to locate within economic zones that operate independent desalination plants and battery storage systems. This ensures business continuity even during natural disasters.

“This demonstrates our capacity to govern through complexity,” Baricuatro said.

Why this matters

If successful, this approach could reduce local dependence on national interventions and retain skilled workers who might otherwise migrate abroad. By focusing on high-value sectors like AI and healthcare, Cebu aims to transition from a service-based economy to a hub of innovation.

“Cebuanos are skilled, resilient and competitive anywhere in the world,” Baricuatro said. “Our priority is to build a government system that is finally worthy of them.” / EHP