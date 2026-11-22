MORE than two-thirds of the Cebu Provincial Government’s workforce consisted of job order (JO) workers in 2025, despite 1,789 permanent and casual positions remaining vacant, raising concerns over its staffing practices, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

In its 2025 audit report, COA said the Provincial Government engaged 2,918 JO workers out of its 4,276 total personnel as of Dec. 31, 2025, accounting for 68.24 percent of its workforce.

The Province had 750 permanent employees, 348 casual workers, 237 coterminous personnel, 21 elected officials and two contract of service (COS) workers.

COA said the Provincial Government had consistently relied on JO workers for the past four years, noting that the staffing arrangement persisted despite the availability of vacant regular and casual positions.

“This heavy reliance on JO workers, despite the substantial number of unfilled regular and casual positions, indicates possible non-compliance with civil service rules and undermines the efficient utilization of government human resources,” the audit report stated.

Hospital personnel

The audit team also found that some JO workers assigned to provincial and district hospitals were performing duties corresponding to vacant plantilla positions.

These included 633 nurses, 235 nursing attendants, 125 medical technologists, 119 medical officers, 80 medical specialists and 29 radiologic technologists, among other healthcare personnel.

For instance, the Province had 371 vacant plantilla positions for nurses while employing 633 JO workers performing similar functions. It also had 58 vacant medical officer positions alongside 119 JO workers in similar roles.

COA said the arrangement showed that “a substantial number of professional and technical positions essential to hospital operations are being performed by JO workers while corresponding plantilla positions remain vacant.”

The audit team added that this staffing arrangement could affect workforce stability, succession planning and institutional capacity.

COA also questioned the engagement of professionals under JO arrangements, noting that their duties involved continuing professional and technical services rather than the limited-duration work contemplated under COA–Department of Budget and Management Joint Circular 2, series of 2020.

The circular identifies piecework, intermittent, emergency, manual, trades and craft services as the types of work appropriate for JO arrangements.

Management response

During the audit, provincial management informed COA that 42 percent of vacant permanent positions had already been published under the current administration, while 47 positions had been filled. Of those appointed, 23 were former JO workers.

During the exit conference, the Provincial Human Resource Management Office reported that 1,013 vacant permanent positions were under review as of December 2025, with 66 already filled.

The office said 56 percent of the positions being addressed involved JO workers, while 44 percent pertained to promotions.

COA acknowledged these initiatives but said the Province continued to depend heavily on JO workers to perform recurring and essential functions while a substantial number of plantilla positions remained vacant.

“The initiatives undertaken by management demonstrate ongoing efforts to address staffing gaps,” COA said.

“Nevertheless, the continued engagement of 2,918 JO workers and the substantial number of remaining vacant plantilla positions indicate that workforce rationalization and position-filling initiatives require further acceleration,” it added.

The audit team recommended that the Provincial Government review its staffing pattern, consider qualified existing JO workers for regular positions and ensure that professionals are engaged under COS contracts instead of JO arrangements.

It also recommended stronger coordination between the Human Resource Management Office and the Provincial Budget Office to ensure that personnel services appropriations are properly utilized and that vacant plantilla positions are funded.

COA said a more balanced staffing structure would “strengthen institutional capacity, support continuity of operations and better align the workforce with the approved organizational structure and staffing pattern of the Province.” / CDF