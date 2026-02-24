Cebu’s largest indoor arena to open in June

THE Cebu Mice Alliance’s goal of generating at least P1 billion in economic contribution for Cebu by 2029 is moving closer to realization with the scheduled opening of the SM Seaside Cebu Arena in June 2026.

Developed by SM Prime Holdings Inc., the 25,000-seat venue is positioned as a major boost to Cebu’s meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry, which has been banking on large-scale infrastructure to attract more international and domestic events.

Industry stakeholders said the arena’s completion addresses a long-standing gap in Cebu’s events ecosystem — the absence of a purpose-built, large-capacity indoor venue capable of hosting international concerts, sporting events and major conventions.

The SM Seaside Cebu Arena, described by the developer as the largest indoor arena in Cebu, will rise within South Coast City, an integrated estate in the province. The facility will occupy a building footprint of about 1.6 hectares and will have a total gross floor area of approximately

7.4 hectares.

Ahead of its launch, SM Prime, in a disclosure to the local bourse on Tuesday, Feb. 24, said it is already in discussions with concert promoters, sports federations, family entertainment producers and corporate event organizers, indicating a pipeline of events even before

operations begin.

“By building a venue of this scale in Cebu, we are strengthening the Visayas as a destination for international events, domestic tourism and long-term investment,” SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim said.

The arena will feature multi-level spectator areas, professional-grade sports and entertainment systems, corporate suites, VIP lounges and a range of food and beverage concepts. A SkyBridge will connect the facility to SMX Convention Center Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu to improve visitor flow within the complex.

The project builds on SM Prime’s track record in operating the SM Mall of Asia Arena, which opened in 2012 and has hosted global concerts and sporting events.

The Cebu Mice Alliance earlier cited the province’s expanding hotel inventory, improved air connectivity through Mactan-Cebu International Airport and growing portfolio of integrated developments as foundations for scaling up Cebu’s Mice industry. / KOC