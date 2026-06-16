Cebu’s newest hangout idea is a picnic-inspired social experience

Following the success of its inaugural “HEAT CHECK!: Piquednic Party,” community-driven lifestyle platform PIQUED returns with “The Social Splash,” happening from June 19 to 21 at the Corte Garden of Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

At the heart of PIQUED is a simple idea that Cebu needs more spaces where people can gather, slow down and connect. Inspired by the lack of picnic-style community spaces in the city, the event brings back a more relaxed way of being together — where conversation, creativity and community come first.

This year’s Social Splash transforms the Corte Garden into a picnic-inspired social hub, complete with lounge areas, communal setups, local pop-up merchants, interactive workshops and community-driven activities. Instead of the usual rush of markets or nightlife scenes, the space is designed for people to stay, sit down and actually spend time with one another.

The inaugural PIQUED event previously featured 17 pop-up merchants showcasing local products and services, alongside student organizations, community groups, workshops and local creatives.

“From food and lifestyle brands to arts, crafts and interactive activities, the merchant lineup highlighted the diversity and entrepreneurial spirit of Cebu’s growing creative economy,” said organizer Dericke Gwaine Tan together supported with his creative team Michael B Villaflor, Jan Vay Mantalaba and Hyacinth Miral Estudillo.

By the afternoon and throughout the evening, The Social Splash transitions into a lively showcase of Cebu’s creative scene, with evening concert sessions and live performances from local artists and musicians.

PIQUED is here — and this time, it’s turning Cebu into one big picnic! S