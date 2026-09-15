Cebu's next phase of growth

THE Philippine economy is facing a more demanding environment. Businesses are navigating slower growth, cost pressures, energy concerns and global uncertainties that are influencing investment decisions.

For Cebu, the challenge is clear: how do we remain competitive, attract investment and sustain growth in an increasingly competitive environment?

Cebu Economic Forum 4.0 provided a timely response.

Held on September 8 and 9, the forum brought together 515 participants connected with 13 countries, including business leaders, investors, government officials, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, development partners, academe and international stakeholders.

More than showcasing Cebu’s potential, the forum focused on connecting opportunities with investment, capital, partnerships and projects.

“Cebu has never lacked opportunity. The challenge is translating those opportunities into projects that investors can understand, evaluate and act on,” Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro said.

That captures what Cebu needs to do next.

Among registered participants, the Cebu Investment Map was the most selected forum theme at 70.4 percent, while investment opportunities and public private partnerships were also among the leading of interest.

The message is straightforward. Investors need more than a presentation of potential. They need clear opportunities, reliable information, access to capital, credible partners and a pathway from concept to implementation.

The forum recognized that investment promotion must lead to project identification, investor engagement, financing discussions, business matching, partnerships and execution.

At the same time, Cebu must continue addressing the fundamentals that determine whether businesses can operate and expand with confidence.

The recurring power problems, for instance, have become a serious concern for the business community because of their impact on operating costs, productivity and business continuity.

Short term measures can help businesses cope, but long-term energy reliability is essential to Cebu’s investment competitiveness.

This is why moving Cebu forward cannot be the responsibility of government alone.

Government must continue improving the business environment, infrastructure and investment facilitation. Business leaders must help identify what is needed to make Cebu more competitive and must be prepared to invest and expand.

Financial institutions need to connect capital with viable opportunities.

Academe and industry must work together to develop the talent required by emerging industries.

CEF 4.0 created a venue for these sectors to come together and strengthen Cebu’s investment ecosystem. The Economic Enterprise Council provides an important platform for connecting enterprise development, investment opportunities and public private collaboration.

The Philippine economy may be facing a challenging period, but Cebu has important strengths to build on. It has an established business community, talent, capital, institutions and a diverse economic base.

CEF 4.0 showed that these strengths can be brought together around a common agenda.

Cebu has never lacked opportunity. Our next challenge is to turn that opportunity into investment, investment into growth, and growth into better opportunities for Cebuanos.