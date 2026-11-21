ELECTRICITY costs in Cebu are higher than in Metro Manila, partly because of the concentration of power plants in Luzon and the additional transmission charges incurred in bringing electricity to the Visayas, an Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) official said.

Atty. Joel Y. Bontuyan, chief energy regulation officer at ERC- Visayas, explained that Luzon enjoys relatively lower electricity prices because of its greater generation capacity and excess power supply, while bringing electricity from the island to the Visayas entails additional costs, including transmission line rentals and nodal pricing.

He made the clarification during the open forum of “Turning Tables: A Journalist-Moderated Roundtable,” which was organized by the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists in partnership with Therma Visayas Inc., an AboitizPower company.

The forum brought together business and industry leaders to discuss Cebu’s power challenges and their implications for the province’s economic growth and investment competitiveness.

Bontuyan said one way to bring down electricity costs in Cebu would be to establish more power plants in the province, noting that the country’s current power supply and transmission infrastructure continue to pose challenges.

He also pointed out that the country’s power problem cannot be addressed by generation alone, as transmission infrastructure must also be improved to ensure electricity can be delivered to areas where it is needed.

“Generation is nothing if we cannot deliver that power to where it should be delivered,” he said.

The disparity in wholesale electricity prices between Cebu and Metro Manila was also highlighted during the discussion.

Data from the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) showed Cebu’s average Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) price at P33.085 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), compared with P14.148 per kWh in Metro Manila, based on an update as of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

The discussion also highlighted how high electricity costs, inflation and rising fuel prices are putting pressure on businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Carl Cabusas, president of the City of Talisay Chamber of Commerce, said the city’s economy is largely driven by MSMEs, many of which are end-users of electricity and are particularly vulnerable to increases in operating expenses.

Cabusas confirmed that some businesses have already decided to temporarily close amid the difficult economic conditions.

He cited his experience managing a commercial building, where he has observed tenants shutting down operations.

He said he had raised the issue with the mayor during their regular meetings, describing the situation as a possible indication of stagflation in Talisay.

However, he admitted that the City currently lacks data to determine how many businesses have closed and what prompted their closures.

Cabusas said he had recommended that the City’s Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) monitor not only newly established businesses but also those that have ceased operations, including the reasons behind their closure.

Such monitoring, he said, could help the local government identify struggling businesses and provide interventions before they shut down.

Aleta “Tatah” dela Calzada, owner and founder of ATE by Tatah, also observed businesses closing in malls and commercial arcades.

She cited establishments that had opened only in July or August but had already ceased operations, including a major cafe that closed just weeks before the discussion.

She said some business owners attributed their difficulties to increasing competition from established national brands, particularly in the retail, cafe and restaurant industries.

Rising operating expenses and inflation have further added to their difficulties, prompting some businesses to stop operations rather than compete with larger players.

Mark Anthony Ynoc, former president of the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce, also warned that the high cost of electricity is discouraging local manufacturing and business expansion.

Ynoc said some manufacturers in Mandaue City have opted to source products from China instead of producing them locally because they can no longer compete with cheaper imported goods.

He noted that the influx of low-priced products has further weakened the competitiveness of local manufacturers.

Aside from electricity rates, business representatives also raised concerns over the financial losses caused by power interruptions.

Dela Calzada, who is involved in manufacturing and retail, estimated that a two-hour brownout in a 12-hour operating day could result in a 10 percent to 15 percent loss in production.

She said unannounced power interruptions are particularly damaging because businesses cannot adjust production schedules or inform customers to collect their orders at a later time.

She also cited cases involving an ice cream distributor and a cake business whose refrigerators and equipment were damaged by repeated brownouts.

Even businesses with generators remain vulnerable, she said, as backup equipment may not be sufficient to support their entire operations.

Meanwhile, Ynoc said some businesses have been forced to invest heavily in generators, solar panels and other resilience measures to maintain operations during power interruptions.

However, these investments also increase operating costs, which businesses cannot immediately pass on to tenants or customers without risking further financial strain.

On the implementation of the regionalized secondary price cap, Bontuyan confirmed that the ERC had already implemented the mechanism for the Visayas to help prevent electricity price spikes in the region from being overlooked by the national pricing system.

He explained that the national secondary price cap may not be triggered by price increases in the Visayas or Mindanao because of Luzon’s significantly larger electricity demand.

A regionalized mechanism was therefore necessary to ensure that price movements in the Visayas could independently trigger the cap.

Asked whether consumers were already benefiting from the measure, Bontuyan said the savings had been insignificant for some customers.

He explained that the benefits were partly offset by the ERC’s directive for some distribution utilities to defer portions of their electricity billings during periods of particularly high charges in July, August and September.

He also said the actual savings vary among distribution utilities depending on their power sources and the proportion of their electricity sourced from WESM, where the secondary price cap applies.

Bontuyan added that the ERC continues to monitor electricity market movements and review recalculated charges reported by IEMOP.

Dela Calzada also called for a more comprehensive approach to addressing Cebu’s power supply concerns, including improvements in generation and transmission infrastructure and the streamlining of permits for energy projects.

Ynoc said the business sector needs concrete and time-bound solutions rather than broad commitments, particularly in securing investments and ensuring reliable electricity supply.

He said foreign investors have raised concerns about Cebu’s power reliability, labor competitiveness and public-private partnership framework, with some indicating that the province’s current conditions make it difficult for them to establish operations.

On the possibility of lifting the moratorium on new coal-fired power plants, the business representatives said the country should consider a balanced energy mix that takes into account both environmental commitments and economic development.

Anthony Noel, president of the Lapu-Lapu City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said businesses remain open to different energy solutions, provided these can address the immediate and long-term needs of the economy.

He noted that while renewable energy remains an important part of the country’s sustainability goals, reliable baseload power is also necessary to support businesses, employment and investment.

Noel also cited the tourism industry’s challenges, including higher fuel and travel costs, reduced flight availability and declining arrivals from some traditional markets, particularly South Korea.

However, he said the return of Japanese tourists and the possibility of attracting more Chinese visitors through the 14-day visa-free arrangement offer opportunities for recovery.

Meanwhile, Bontuyan clarified that the ERC is not responsible for formulating the country’s energy policies, as this falls under the Department of Energy.

The ERC’s mandate is primarily to regulate the power industry and electricity prices within the existing market framework.

He emphasized that addressing the country’s power concerns requires both sufficient generation capacity and an efficient transmission system. / CAV