Cebu’s property market booms

A PROPERTY advisory firm anticipates a sustained upswing in Cebu’s property market, driven by Central Visayas’ impressive 7.3 percent growth in 2023, with Cebu playing a significant role as a major contributor.

Joey Bondoc, director of Research at Colliers Philippines, pointed out that Cebu stands out as one of the prime investment destinations in the Philippines.

“Cebu has the largest condominium and office stock outside of the capital region…. National and homegrown developers continue to seize opportunities in Cebu and we attribute this to residents’ rising purchasing power, rising remittances from Filipinos working abroad, improving infrastructure connectivity, and the availability of skilled manpower, including those employed in outsourcing sectors,” Bondoc explained, during the property briefing on Saturday, July 27, 2024, hosted by Avida Land.

“These two locations (Cebu and Davao) will continue to be on the radar of foreign developers that are planning to establish a footprint in the Philippines. Projects lined up by national and homegrown developers should excite investors and end-users in the years to come,” he said.

Bondoc, cited for instance, the growth of Avida Land in the Visayas and Mindanao which has been logging robust sales in the last four years. Avida is the mid-market residential brand Ayala Land.

According to Jennylle Tupaz, Ayala Land vice president and senior estates development head for Central Luzon and VisMin, Avida Land has emerged as the leading value contributor in VisMin, generating P16.3 billion in sales in the last four years.

“Our product is backed by the most diversified and trusted property brand in the country, Ayala Land. Our properties have a proven track record of doubling and even tripling their worth, which translates to client’s wealth appreciation,” she said.

In Cebu, Avida has a residential project located in Cebu IT Park named Avida Towers Riala, a five-tower master-planned residential development.

Tupaz said Cebu is an important market for Ayala Land, being home to one of the firm’s flagship estates. Ayala Land is the developer of Cebu Business Park (CBP) and Cebu IT Park (CITP).

“Together, these two central business districts are key economic forces of the city and the province, providing more than 100,000 jobs, opening up more than 1,345 business establishments and housing 2,350 residents. The CBP and CITP are home to some of the most prime and desirable real estate offerings,” Tupaz added.

Across VisMin, Ayala Land has a strong presence, spanning 2,600 hectares of which, 2,300 hectares have been launched in Cebu, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Davao and Misamis Oriental.

According to Colliers, condominium stock in Cebu reached 78,140 units in 2023. An additional 5,010 units will be added to the inventory from 2024 to 2026.

“We are bound to rebound,” said Bondoc, adding that improving sentiment from businesses and individual investors and end-users are supporting the residential sector’s growth.

The big-ticket infrastructure projects in Cebu, which include the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, Cebu Bus Rapid Transit and Metro Cebu Expressway, among others are also instrumental in sustaining the growth momentum of Cebu’s property sector. / KOC