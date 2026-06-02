Cebu's Que siblings explore faith, fantasy in first joint Fashion exhibit, 'Celestial'

For the first time, Cebu designers Axel Que and Arianna Que are sharing the same exhibition space, bringing together two distinct creative visions in ‘‘Celestial: An Axel & Arianna Que Fashion Exhibit.’’

Mounted as a collaborative showcase, the exhibit serves as a meeting point between the siblings’ contrasting design languages. While Arianna gravitates toward feminine elegance and classic silhouettes, Axel ventures into avant-garde territory, the creative realm that has become synonymous with his name.

Arianna’s collection highlights grace and regal femininity through delicate textures and flowing forms. One standout ensemble features layers of ivory floral appliqués cascading across the bodice and skirt. A gilded halo-like headdress completes the look, giving it a celestial feel.

Axel, meanwhile, presents ‘‘Seraphim,’’ a collection inspired by religious iconography and sacred garments. Towering veils, structured silhouettes, embellished crosses, pearls and layered lace define the collection.

One piece features an exaggerated cocoon-shaped skirt beneath a cathedral-length veil, creating an ethereal figure that feels both sacred and futuristic.

‘‘In celestial dreams, where faith and art entwine,’’ Axel described the collection, ‘‘These polarities of the ethereal and the tangible resonate to the imagination of a heavenly union.’’

The exhibit also gives new life to pieces previously seen on runways and fashion presentations. According to Axel, the gallery setting allows visitors to appreciate the intricate craftsmanship and details often missed on the runway.

‘‘Giving them more exposure allows people to see how the creations are made, the passion behind them and the intense craftsmanship involved,’’ Que said.

The collaboration marks a milestone for the siblings. Despite Axel’s established presence in the fashion industry, ‘‘Celestial’’ is the first exhibition the two have mounted together.

According to Axel, the collaboration was also an opportunity to share the platform with Arianna and introduce her work to a wider audience.

The experience, Axel said, has been both exciting and unpredictable.

‘‘Two brains are better than one. Having a collaborator can really enhance and innovate the design.’’

That collaborative spirit is reflected throughout the exhibit. Rather than merging their aesthetics, the siblings embraced their differences.

‘‘We are far apart in what we do,’’ Axel said. ‘‘She does the feminine and classic designs, while I do the avant-garde and structured ones.’’

Those opposing approaches became the exhibit’s strength. ‘‘So perhaps the opposite aesthetic is what makes us great partners because it showcases the maximalist and minimalist side of us both as designers,’’ added Axel.

For visitors, ‘‘Celestial’’ offers a portrait of two designers working from different creative perspectives while finding common ground through the true Cebuano craftsmanship.

The showcase will run until the end of August 2026 at the second level, North Wing of SM City Cebu.