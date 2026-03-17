Cebu’s reading crisis: Nearly 50% of students struggle to read

LOCAL leaders in Cebu are being urged to take immediate action as new data reveals a "historic crisis" in classrooms. A recent report shows that in some of Cebu's largest cities, nearly half of all Grade 3 students are struggling to meet basic reading standards.

The findings, released by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom 2) in January 2026, show that many local students are falling behind the national average. Experts warn that this literacy gap, combined with childhood nutrition issues, could permanently limit the province's future growth.

Which cities are most affected?

Talisay City reported the highest rate of struggling readers in the province at 50.2 percent. This means one out of every two Grade 3 pupils in the city cannot read or understand simple text. Other major cities also face significant challenges:

Cebu City: 46.85 percent struggling readers

Lapu-Lapu City: 45.64 percent struggling readers

Toledo City: 43.83 percent struggling readers

Even in cities with better results, such as Danao, Bogo, and the City of Naga, about one in three children still struggle with foundational literacy.

Nutrition and the "First 1,000 Days"

According to Edcom 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee, the problem often starts before a child even opens a book. Nutrition plays a massive role in how a brain develops.

While Cebu’s stunting rate of 6.84 percent is lower than the national average, officials warn that any level of stunting causes "irreversible damage." Stunting—a condition where children are underweight or short for their age due to poor diet—acts as a "permanent ceiling" on a child's ability to learn and eventually contribute to the economy.

A call for "Education Champions"

The report, titled the LGU Playbook, calls on Cebu’s mayors to stop "traditional management" and start using their budgets for high-impact changes. Leaders are encouraged to use their Special Education Funds (SEF) for three main goals:

Hiring Tutors: Using funds to pay for "para-teachers" and tutors to help struggling students catch up through the ARAL Program. Early Childhood Care: Building more centers for children ages 3 to 4, as only 34 percent of Filipino children currently have access to early schooling. Better Feeding Programs: Funding meals for toddlers who aren't covered by national feeding programs.

What happens next?

The crisis is being treated as a "local and national emergency." However, there is hope. Edcom 2 believes that if leaders focus on these data-driven reforms, they could double the number of proficient readers within just two years.

In response to the report, the Cebu Provincial Government stated that Governor Pamela Baricuatro will issue an executive order to address the crisis. Local leaders are also being invited to specialized training to turn school boards into "command centers" for reform. JJL/EHP/CDF